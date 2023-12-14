Erweiterte Funktionen



Deutsche Beteiligungs - Solid exits in FY23, expanding into private debt




14.12.23 14:20
Edison Investment Research

Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAG) posted a strong 18.1% NAV TR in FY23 (to end-September 2023), which more than offset the NAV TR loss in FY22 of c 13%. Its performance benefited from, among other factors, comparable multiples expansion and a successful year in terms of realisations (in contrast to the muted exit activity across the broad global PE market). Moreover, DBAG’s management decided to enter the fast-growing private debt market through the acquisition of a majority stake in ELF Capital, with DBAG making a €100m investment commitment to ELF Capital’s funds. We believe this may have contributed to the recent update to DBAG’s distribution policy, which now assumes a minimum dividend of €1.00/share versus the previous 2023–25 management target of €1.60/share.

Aktuell
Eilt: Historische Uran-Rallye startet - Kernenergie wird verdreifacht
Neuer 270% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 21.300% mit enCore Energy ($EU)

Basin Uranium Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,80 € 27,20 € 0,60 € +2,21% 14.12./19:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A1TNUT7 A1TNUT 33,45 € 24,85 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		27,80 € +2,21%  18:05
Xetra 27,95 € +3,52%  17:35
Düsseldorf 27,65 € +3,17%  19:31
Frankfurt 28,05 € +2,94%  18:19
Stuttgart 27,70 € +2,40%  16:04
Berlin 27,85 € +2,39%  19:10
Hamburg 27,15 € -0,55%  08:16
Hannover 27,15 € -0,55%  08:16
München 27,15 € -0,55%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Börsenstar steigt ein - 20 Mio. $ wurden zu mehreren Mrd. $ - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer Lithium Hot Stock nach 64.131% mit Applied Materials ($AMAT)

Li-Metal Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
561 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG : ma. 09.12.23
15 Kursgewinne von 50% und meh. 25.01.13
1 Klarer Kauf! Kursziel 50% und . 13.11.09
1 Ja v Hodenberg 30.05.08
1 Dt. Beteiligungs AG - Suuuper. 24.05.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...