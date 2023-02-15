Erweiterte Funktionen



Deutsche Beteiligungs - Robust exit activity in Q123




15.02.23
Edison Investment Research

Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAG) posted a 7% increase in NAV per share in Q123 (ending 31 December 2022), supported by a €23.9m positive effect related to the higher earnings of portfolio companies, mostly due to the shift from 2022 to 2023 budgeted earnings in their carrying values. This was further strengthened by €36.5m valuation tailwinds from higher multiples amid the rally in public equities in the last quarter of 2022, as well as the recognition of agreed disposal prices (most notably for BTV Multimedia). DBAG’s shares trade at a 6% discount to NAV, while historically they have traded at a premium (6% on average in the last five years), reflecting the value of the fund services business.

