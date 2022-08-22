Erweiterte Funktionen
Deutsche Beteiligungs - Fall in public multiples reduced portfolio value
22.08.22 14:06
Edison Investment Research
Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAG) reported a net loss of €78.3m in 9M22 (ending June 2022), which translated into an 11.7% NAV decline (in total return terms), less than the 28% fall in the SDAX during the period. The contraction of public multiples used to value its portfolio outweighed positive earnings contributions. The fund services segment generated €9.4m profit in 9M22 from managing €2.5bn assets, and DBAG confirmed its segment guidance of €14–16m profit in FY22. DBAG also continued its high acquisition activity with €127m spent on seven new investments so far in FY22 (of which four are in IT services and software) and 23 add-ons by portfolio companies (with a €12m equity support from DBAG).
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|27,30 €
|27,45 €
|-0,15 €
|-0,55%
|22.08./18:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A1TNUT7
|A1TNUT
|40,70 €
|23,80 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|27,30 €
|-0,55%
|16:39
|Düsseldorf
|27,45 €
|+0,55%
|13:00
|Berlin
|27,40 €
|-0,18%
|17:45
|Xetra
|27,40 €
|-0,36%
|17:36
|Stuttgart
|27,25 €
|-0,37%
|17:46
|München
|27,30 €
|-1,62%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|27,15 €
|-1,99%
|09:32
|Hamburg
|27,20 €
|-2,33%
|08:15
|Hannover
|27,20 €
|-2,33%
|08:15
= Realtime
