Deutsche Bank Aktie: DAS heißt noch nichts




05.12.23 10:45
Aktiennews

Deutsche Bank's sentiment and buzz have not seen any significant changes in recent weeks. This indicates a neutral sentiment as there were no noticeable trends towards positive or negative topics among market participants on social media. However, there has been an increase in the volume of discussions about the company, indicating higher attention. Overall, Deutsche Bank is rated "Good" in this aspect.


In terms of stock performance in the past 12 months, Deutsche Bank has achieved a 9.14% return. This outperforms the average performance of similar stocks in the "Capital Markets" industry by 7.32%. Additionally, the average return in the "Finance" sector was 4.91%, making Deutsche Bank's performance 4.24% higher. As a result, Deutsche Bank receives a "Good" rating in this category.


From a technical analysis perspective, the average closing price of Deutsche Bank's stock over the past 200 trading days was €10.16. The closing price on the last trading day was €10.278, which is a 1.16% difference. This suggests a neutral outlook based on the chart analysis. The 50-day moving average, which is also commonly analyzed in chart analysis, was €9.99, and the last closing price was close to this average, with a 2.88% difference. Therefore, Deutsche Bank's stock also receives a "Neutral" rating in this aspect. Overall, the simple technical analysis gives a "Neutral" rating.


The sentiment among investors in the forums and social media discussions about Deutsche Bank is generally negative. This is reflected in the opinions and comments from the past two weeks, which we have analyzed to gain further insights. While positive topics have been dominant in recent days, the overall sentiment is still rated as "Neutral." The analysis of specific trading signals from social media yielded 1 negative signal and 5 positive signals. Considering all these factors, the overall recommendation for investor sentiment is "Neutral."


Kaufen, halten oder verkaufen – Ihre Deutsche Bank-Analyse vom 05.12. liefert die Antwort:


Wie wird sich Deutsche Bank jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Deutsche Bank-Analyse.



Aktuell
Aktuell
