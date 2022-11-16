Erweiterte Funktionen

Dentsu Group - Solid Q3 and new One dentsu group structure




16.11.22 13:26
Edison Investment Research

Dentsu’s Q322 results show an organic net revenue decline of 3.7% (-4.7% including Russia), reflecting a particularly tough comparative with Q321 in Japan. This masks continuing good progress in building revenues from Customer Transformation & Technology (CT&T), which grew over 20% and now constitutes 32.6% of group revenues. Alongside the figures, Dentsu announced a further restructuring from 1 January 2023 that removes the distinction between Dentsu Japan Network (DJN) and Dentsu International (DI). The reconfigured global management team will reflect the group’s increasing diversity and includes the first non-Japanese CFO.

