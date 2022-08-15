Dentsu Group - Edging forecasts to higher end of range

Erweiterte Funktionen

15.08.22 15:02
Edison Investment Research

Dentsu has had a strong Q222, reporting organic revenue growth of 8.2% (7.9% including Russia). Customer Transformation & Technology (CT&T) is the main engine of growth and represents 32.3% of group net revenue, up from 31.5% in Q122. We would expect this segment to be more resilient should a deteriorating H222 macro environment stall advertising momentum. Management is now guiding to the top end of the previously cited 4–5% revenue growth range and we have edged our forecasts ahead, with earnings also set to benefit from a lower tax charge than expected. The shares have outperformed the peer set in the year-to-date, narrowing the discount at which they trade to 12% on current year EV/EBITDA.

