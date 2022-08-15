Erweiterte Funktionen
Dentsu Group - Edging forecasts to higher end of range
15.08.22 15:02
Edison Investment Research
Dentsu has had a strong Q222, reporting organic revenue growth of 8.2% (7.9% including Russia). Customer Transformation & Technology (CT&T) is the main engine of growth and represents 32.3% of group net revenue, up from 31.5% in Q122. We would expect this segment to be more resilient should a deteriorating H222 macro environment stall advertising momentum. Management is now guiding to the top end of the previously cited 4–5% revenue growth range and we have edged our forecasts ahead, with earnings also set to benefit from a lower tax charge than expected. The shares have outperformed the peer set in the year-to-date, narrowing the discount at which they trade to 12% on current year EV/EBITDA.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|34,80 €
|35,60 €
|-0,80 €
|-2,25%
|15.08./15:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JP3551520004
|763961
|37,60 €
|27,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|36,97 $
|+5,48%
|12.08.22
|München
|35,40 €
|-0,56%
|09:34
|Düsseldorf
|35,00 €
|-1,13%
|18:00
|Frankfurt
|34,80 €
|-2,25%
|09:23
= Realtime
