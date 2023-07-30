Erweiterte Funktionen


Deere Aktienanalyse: Q2 Ergebnisse erwartet, starke Einnahmen und Profitwachstum prognostiziert




30.07.23 15:24
Gurupress

In -73 days, the Deere company, based in Moline, United States, will present its quarterly results for the 2nd quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how is the Deere stock performing compared to last year?


There are only -73 days left until the Deere stock, with a current market capitalization of 115.22 billion EUR, presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst houses currently expect a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Deere achieved revenue of 12.14 billion EUR in Q2 2022, there is now an expected jump of +23.20 percent to 13.46 billion EUR in revenue for this quarter. The profit is also expected to change and increase by +26.10...


Hier weiterlesen

Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip kündigt Produktionsstart an
1,2 Billion $ Lithium in Deutschland entdeckt - Abnahmedeal mit Volkswagen ($VOW)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Bahnbrechende Investitionen in Kürze - Krebs vollständig geheilt. 198% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:51 , Aktiennews
Die Kryptowährung Acala Token wird -0.01 P [...]
18:51 , Aktiennews
Avatly wird am Sonntag, 30. Juli 2023, um 0 [...]
18:51 , Aktiennews
Horizen wird heute -2.46 Prozent niedriger geh [...]
18:51 , Aktiennews
Garlicoin wird heute 17.62 Prozent höher geha [...]
18:51 , Aktiennews
Base Protocol wird heute 11.6 Prozent höher [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...