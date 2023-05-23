Datatec - Starting FY24 in a strong position

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Datatec":

Datatec reported group continuing revenue growth of 13% for FY23 (20% in constant currency) with adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations also increasing 13%. Supply chain issues started to ease allowing the company to accelerate delivery of its order backlog. Demand remained robust, resulting in a flat order backlog at the year-end, despite double-digit revenue growth. At a divisional level, Westcon delivered excellent results, Logicalis International performance was solid and, while down for the year, Logicalis LatAm rebounded in H223. Management expects all divisions to deliver improved performance in FY24; we are reviewing our forecasts.