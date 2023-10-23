Erweiterte Funktionen

Datatec - Solid H124 performance supports FY24 outlook




23.10.23 08:22
Edison Investment Research

For H124, Datatec reported 15% y-o-y revenue growth, gross margin expansion, EBITDA growth of 39% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 2%. Underlying EPS increased 336% to 9.6c. After incurring restructuring charges and elevated share-based compensation in FY23, H124 provided a cleaner set of numbers. Supply chain issues eased during H1 allowing Datatec to reduce its order backlog by 21% from the end of FY23. The company is seeing strong demand for cyber security and networking solutions, and while challenges still persist in Latin America, it expects FY24 performance to improve versus FY23 for all divisions.

