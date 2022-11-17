Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Datatec":
 Aktien    


Datatec - Resilient performance despite challenges




17.11.22 08:22
Edison Investment Research

Datatec reported a mixed performance in H123: strong demand for cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity and networking solutions drove revenue and order growth, while supply chain issues continued to hamper the ability to deliver orders. Currency headwinds further impacted profitability, however, healthy order backlogs across all divisions should support better revenue growth in H223/FY24 as supply chain issues ease.

Aktuell
Achtung: Bahnbrechende Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 417% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,42 € 2,54 € -0,12 € -4,72% 17.11./10:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ZAE000017745 914779 2,78 € 1,61 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 2,52 € +0,80%  09:10
Frankfurt 2,42 € -4,72%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Dringende Kaufempfehlung: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 632% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Datatec 17.09.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...