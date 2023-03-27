Datatec - Another year of double-digit revenue growth

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Datatec":

Datatec expects to report FY23 revenue of $5.16bn, which represents growth of 13% compared to FY22 and is 3% ahead of our forecast. Westcon performance was well ahead of our expectations, with Logicalis International slightly ahead and Logicalis Latin America below. Overall, the group saw signs of improvement in the supply chain, although the backlog remained elevated at the year-end. The secular growth in networking and cyber security solutions continues to be the main driver of demand. We maintain our forecasts pending full FY23 results in May.