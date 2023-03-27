Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Datatec":
 Aktien    


Datatec - Another year of double-digit revenue growth




27.03.23 07:54
Edison Investment Research

Datatec expects to report FY23 revenue of $5.16bn, which represents growth of 13% compared to FY22 and is 3% ahead of our forecast. Westcon performance was well ahead of our expectations, with Logicalis International slightly ahead and Logicalis Latin America below. Overall, the group saw signs of improvement in the supply chain, although the backlog remained elevated at the year-end. The secular growth in networking and cyber security solutions continues to be the main driver of demand. We maintain our forecasts pending full FY23 results in May.

Aktuell
Eilt: Drone Hot Stock meldet Jahreszahlen - Jetzt einsteigen
Nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,71 € 1,67 € 0,04 € +2,40% 27.03./10:21
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ZAE000017745 914779 2,78 € 1,57 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,71 € +2,40%  08:07
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,81 $ 0,00%  28.02.23
Berlin 1,80 € -1,64%  09:55
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Börsenstar startet diesen 347% AR und AI Hot Stock. Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Datatec 17.09.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...