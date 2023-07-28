Datadog A Aktie: Quartalsergebnisse in 95 Tagen - Erwartete starke Umsatzerhöhung und Gewinnanstieg

NEWS:

In 95 days, the Datadog A company, based in New York, United States, will present its quarterly results for the third quarter. What revenue and profit numbers can shareholders expect? And how is the Datadog A stock performing compared to last year?

There are only 95 days left until the Datadog A stock, with a current market capitalization of 33.60 billion EUR, presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst houses currently expect a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Datadog A achieved a revenue of 395.24 million EUR in Q3 2022, an increase of +29.00 percent is now expected to reach 483.92 million EUR. The previous loss is also expected to change and decline by +26.10 percent to...