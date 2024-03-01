Erweiterte Funktionen
Dar Global - Initial FY23 results exceed revised guidance
01.03.24 10:34
Edison Investment Research
Dar Global’s FY23 results showed impressive growth driven by a range of positive factors, which bodes well for 2024 and beyond. Dar Global is in the early stages of delivering over 5,700 residences in the Middle East and Europe and is now looking further afield to markets such as the US for opportunity. We anticipate that it will generate a return on equity in the high teens and we value the company on a multiple of shareholders’ funds basis at c US$930m (US$5.17/share), implying c 40% upside.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,24 €
|3,22 €
|0,02 €
|+0,62%
|01.03./13:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BQXNJY41
|A3D7M4
|3,50 €
|3,00 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.