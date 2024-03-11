Erweiterte Funktionen



Dar Global - Demand underpins high-end branded offering




11.03.24 09:58
Edison Investment Research

DAR first full-year results post flotation showed impressive growth driven by a range of positive factors, which bodes well for 2024 and beyond. So far it has sold 72% of launched volume, which highlights the attractions of its locations, developments and brand partners. We anticipate that Dar Global will generate a return on equity in the mid-to-high teens in the medium term and therefore we continue to value the company on a multiple of shareholders’ funds basis at c US$930m (US$5.17/share), implying c 40% upside.

