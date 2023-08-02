DXC Aktie: Quartalszahlen in 90 Tagen - Was erwartet Aktionäre und Analysten?

In 90 days, the DXC company based in Ashburn, United States will present its quarterly balance for the 2nd quarter. What sales and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how is the DXC stock developing compared to last year?

There are only 90 days left until the DXC stock with a current market capitalization of 5.30 billion EUR presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight increase in sales compared to the previous quarter. Whereas in the 2nd quarter of 2022 DXC achieved sales of 3.24 billion EUR, an increase of +0.70% is now expected to reach 3.24 billion EUR. The profit is also expected to change and increase by +22.70% to reach 30.06 million EUR.

On an annual basis, analysts...