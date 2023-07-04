DR Horton bereitet sich auf beeindruckende Quartalszahlen vor: Erwarteter Umsatzsprung von 47,16%

In 125 days, the DR Horton company based in Arlington, United States will present its quarterly balance sheet for the fourth quarter. What revenue and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how does the DR Horton stock perform compared to last year?

There are only 125 days left until the DR Horton stock, with a current market capitalization of 38.07 billion EUR, presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders as well as analysts eagerly await the result. According to data analysis, analyst houses currently expect a strong increase in sales compared to the previous quarter. While DR Horton had achieved a revenue of 8.84 billion EUR in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of +47.16 percent is now expected to reach 13.01 billion EUR in sales. The profit is also expected to change and is projected...