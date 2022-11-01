/DISREGARD RELEASE: IDnow GmbH/

München (ots/PRNewswire) -We are advised by IDnow GmbH that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, IDnow AutoIdent AML darf als erste Lösung QES-Zertifikate auf Basis einer KI-Identifizierung ausstellen, issued 27-Oct-2022 over PR Newswire, as it contained some erroneous information. IDnow GmbH said a revised release will be issued later today.Original-Content von: IDnow, übermittelt durch news aktuell