DGAP-Stimmrechte: Brenntag SE (deutsch)
20.06.22 09:19
dpa-AFX
Brenntag SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
^
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der
europaweiten Verbreitung
20.06.2022 / 09:18
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: Brenntag SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Messeallee 11
PLZ: 45131
Ort: Essen
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97
2. Grund der Mitteilung
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
Sonstiger Grund:
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Juristische Person: Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten
von Amerika
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
10.06.2022
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
neu 2,84 % 0,00 % 2,84 % 154500000
letzte 3,75 % 0,00 % 3,75 % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A1DAHH0 0 4367628 0,00 % 2,83 %
US1071801013 0 14041 0,00 % 0,01 %
Summe 4381669 2,84 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-
Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %
0 0,00 %
Summe 0 0,00 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-
Instru- keit / zeitraum / physische rechte rechte
ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %
0 0,00 %
Summe 0 0,00 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des
Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten
zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,
%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder
höher höher höher
Ameriprise Financial, % % %
Inc.
TAM UK International % % %
Holdings Limited
Threadneedle Asset % % %
Management Oversight
Limited
Ameriprise International % % %
Holdings GmbH
Threadneedle Asset % % %
Management Holdings SARL
Threadneedle Holdings % % %
Limited
TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset % % %
Management Holdings
Limited
TC Financing Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset % % %
Management Limited
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, % % %
Inc.
TAM UK International % % %
Holdings Limited
Threadneedle Asset % % %
Management Oversight
Limited
Ameriprise International % % %
Holdings GmbH
Threadneedle Asset % % %
Management Holdings SARL
Threadneedle Holdings % % %
Limited
TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset % % %
Management Holdings
Limited
TC Financing Limited % % %
Threadneedle Investment % % %
Services Limited
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, % % %
Inc.
TAM UK International % % %
Holdings Limited
Threadneedle Asset % % %
Management Oversight
Limited
Ameriprise International % % %
Holdings GmbH
Threadneedle Asset % % %
Management Holdings SARL
Threadneedle Management % % %
Luxembourg SA
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, % % %
Inc.
Columbia Management % % %
Investment Advisers, LLC
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, % % %
Inc.
Columbia Threadneedle % % %
Investments UK
International Limited
Pyrford International % % %
Limited
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, % % %
Inc.
Columbia Threadneedle % % %
Investments UK
International Limited
BMO Global Asset % % %
Management (Europe)
Limited
BMO Asset Management % % %
(Holdings) Plc
BMO AM Group (Holdings) % % %
Limited
BMO AM Group % % %
(Management) Limited
BMO AM Holdings Limited % % %
BMO Asset Management % % %
Limited
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, % % %
Inc.
Columbia Threadneedle % % %
Investments UK
International Limited
BMO Global Asset % % %
Management (Europe)
Limited
BMO Asset Management % % %
(Holdings) Plc
BMO AM Group (Holdings) % % %
Limited
BMO Asset Management % % %
Netherlands B.V.
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, % % %
Inc.
Columbia Threadneedle % % %
Investments UK
International Limited
BMO Global Asset % % %
Management (Europe)
Limited
BMO Asset Management % % %
(Holdings) Plc
BMO Investment Business % % %
Limited
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %
10. Sonstige Informationen:
Datum
16.06.2022
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
20.06.2022
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Deutschland
Internet: www.brenntag.com
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1378417 20.06.2022
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|67,14 €
|67,72 €
|-0,58 €
|-0,86%
|20.06./10:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A1DAHH0
|A1DAHH
|87,40 €
|64,82 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|67,00 €
|-1,24%
|10:21
|Frankfurt
|67,74 €
|-0,12%
|08:05
|Xetra
|67,14 €
|-0,86%
|10:23
|Stuttgart
|67,02 €
|-0,95%
|10:20
|Düsseldorf
|66,98 €
|-1,15%
|09:30
|Hamburg
|67,86 €
|-1,62%
|08:15
|Hannover
|67,86 €
|-1,62%
|08:15
|München
|67,72 €
|-2,17%
|08:00
|Berlin
|67,66 €
|-2,20%
|08:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|68,73 $
|-11,14%
|17.06.22
