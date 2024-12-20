Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Stimmrechte: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)




18.08.22 09:53
dpa-AFX

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft


Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem


Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



18.08.2022 / 09:53 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft


Straße, Hausnr.: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1


PLZ: 51373


Ort: Leverkusen


Deutschland


Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300J4U55H3WP1XT59



2. Grund der Mitteilung



X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.


Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von


Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



15.08.2022



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG


7.b.2.)


neu 0,34 % 4,57 % 4,90 % 982424082


letzte 0,42 % 4,59 % 5,01 % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


US0727303028 0 282611 0 % 0,03 %


DE000BAY0017 0 3009452 0 % 0,31 %


Summe 3292063 0,34 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-


Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %


Right to Offen 2137291 0,22 %


Recall


Right of Use Offen 1753540 0,18 %


Call Warrant 18.02.2025 94137 0,01 %


Future 16.09.2022 3172455 0,32 %


Call Option 20.12.2024 4715685 0,48 %


Forward 25.01.2023 6728 0,0007 %


Summe 11879835 1,21 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-


Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte


ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %


Call 31.12.2030 Bar 2481114 0,25 %


Warrant


Swap 12.08.2032 Bar 1085661 0,11 %


Call 31.03.2035 Bar 7146083 0,73 %


Option


Put 20.12.2030 Bar 4459954 0,45 %


Option


Forward 20.12.2024 Bar 912692 0,09 %


Future 19.12.2031 Bar 13998073 1,42 %


Put 15.12.2023 Physisch 2887131 0,29 %


Option


Put 19.08.2022 Physisch 3000 0,0003


Warrant %


Summe 32973710 3,36 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des


Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten


zugerechnet werden.


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte Instrumente Summe in


in %, wenn 3% in %, wenn 5% %, wenn 5%


oder höher oder höher oder höher


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


GSAM Holdings LLC % % %


NNIP Holdings LLC % % %


NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % %


NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % %


NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP % % %


Holdings II B.V.


NN Investment Partners % % %


Holdings B.V.


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


GSAM Holdings LLC % % %


Goldman Sachs Asset % % %


Management, L.P.


Goldman Sachs Asset Management % % %


International Holdings L.L.C.


Goldman Sachs Asset Management % % %


Co., Ltd.


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs Finance Corp % % %


International Ltd


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %


Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %


Goldman Sachs International % % %


Bank


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %


Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


GS Finance Corp. % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


IMD Holdings LLC % % %


United Capital Financial % % %


Partners, Inc.


United Capital Financial % % %


Advisers, LLC


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %


Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %


Goldman Sachs International % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas % % %


Holdings LLC


Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas % % %


Holdings II LLC


GSEM Bermuda Holdings, L.P. % % %


GS Equity Markets, L.P. % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Folio Financial, Inc. % % %


Folio Investments Inc. % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Murray Street Corporation % % %


Sphere Fundo De Investimento % % %


Multimercado - Investimento No


Exterior Credito Privado


Sphere Fund % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


The Goldman Sachs Trust % % %


Company, National Association


The Goldman Sachs Trust % % %


Company of Delaware


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco % % %


Multiplo S/A



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:



Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile


% % %



10. Sonstige Informationen:





Datum



17.08.2022




18.08.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft


Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1


51373 Leverkusen


Deutschland


Internet: www.bayer.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


1423119 18.08.2022 CET/CEST



