DGAP-Stimmrechte: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem
Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
23.06.2022 / 09:07
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Straße, Hausnr.: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
PLZ: 51373
Ort: Leverkusen
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300J4U55H3WP1XT59
2. Grund der Mitteilung
Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
Sonstiger Grund:
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von
Amerika
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
17.06.2022
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
neu 0,55 % 4,18 % 4,73 % 982424082
letzte 0,37 % 4,74 % 5,10 % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)
US0727303028 0 449375 0 % 0,05 %
DE000BAY0017 0 4935088 0 % 0,50 %
Summe 5384463 0,55 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-
Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %
Right to Offen 603533 0,06 %
Recall
Right of Use Offen 2480296 0,25 %
Call Option 20.12.2024 5765485 0,59 %
Future 16.09.2022 1848235 0,19 %
Forward 25.01.2023 9106 0,0009 %
Call Warrant 18.02.2025 69461 0,01 %
Summe 10776116 1,10 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-
Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte
ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %
Call 31.03.2035 Bar 2403695 0,24 %
Option
Put 20.12.2030 Bar 2084699 0,21 %
Option
Future 20.12.2030 Bar 15784242 1,61 %
Forward 20.12.2024 Bar 368906 0,04 %
Swap 17.06.2032 Bar 1837484 0,19 %
Call 31.12.2030 Bar 2413658 0,25 %
Warrant
Put 15.12.2023 Physisch 5380131 0,55 %
Option
Summe 30272815 3,08 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des
Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten
zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,
%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder
höher höher höher
The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %
Inc.
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset % % %
Management, L.P.
Goldman Sachs Asset % % %
Management International
Holdings L.L.C.
Goldman Sachs Asset % % %
Management Co., Ltd.
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %
Inc.
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
NNIP Holdings LLC % % %
NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
NNIP Holdings I B.V. / % % %
NNIP Holdings II B.V.
NN Investment Partners % % %
Holdings NV
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %
Inc.
GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Finance % % %
Corp International Ltd
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %
Inc.
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK % % %
Limited
Goldman Sachs % % %
International Bank
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %
Inc.
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe % % %
SE
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %
Inc.
GS Finance Corp. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %
Inc.
IMD Holdings LLC % % %
United Capital Financial % % %
Partners, Inc.
United Capital Financial % % %
Advisers, LLC
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %
Inc.
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK % % %
Limited
Goldman Sachs % % %
International
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %
Inc.
Goldman Sachs Non-US % % %
Americas Holdings LLC
Goldman Sachs Non-US % % %
Americas Holdings II LLC
GSEM Bermuda Holdings, % % %
L.P.
GS Equity Markets, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %
Inc.
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %
Inc.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %
Inc.
The Goldman Sachs Trust % % %
Company, National
Association
The Goldman Sachs Trust % % %
Company of Delaware
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %
10. Sonstige Informationen:
Datum
22.06.2022
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
51373 Leverkusen
Deutschland
Internet: www.bayer.com
