DGAP-Stimmrechte: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)




23.06.22 09:08
dpa-AFX

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft


Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem


Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



23.06.2022 / 09:07


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft


Straße, Hausnr.: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1


PLZ: 51373


Ort: Leverkusen


Deutschland


Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300J4U55H3WP1XT59



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.


Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von


Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



17.06.2022



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG


7.b.2.)


neu 0,55 % 4,18 % 4,73 % 982424082


letzte 0,37 % 4,74 % 5,10 % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


US0727303028 0 449375 0 % 0,05 %


DE000BAY0017 0 4935088 0 % 0,50 %


Summe 5384463 0,55 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-


Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %


Right to Offen 603533 0,06 %


Recall


Right of Use Offen 2480296 0,25 %


Call Option 20.12.2024 5765485 0,59 %


Future 16.09.2022 1848235 0,19 %


Forward 25.01.2023 9106 0,0009 %


Call Warrant 18.02.2025 69461 0,01 %


Summe 10776116 1,10 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-


Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte


ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %


Call 31.03.2035 Bar 2403695 0,24 %


Option


Put 20.12.2030 Bar 2084699 0,21 %


Option


Future 20.12.2030 Bar 15784242 1,61 %


Forward 20.12.2024 Bar 368906 0,04 %


Swap 17.06.2032 Bar 1837484 0,19 %


Call 31.12.2030 Bar 2413658 0,25 %


Warrant


Put 15.12.2023 Physisch 5380131 0,55 %


Option


Summe 30272815 3,08 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des


Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten


zugerechnet werden.


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,


%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder


höher höher höher


The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %


Inc.


GSAM Holdings LLC % % %


Goldman Sachs Asset % % %


Management, L.P.


Goldman Sachs Asset % % %


Management International


Holdings L.L.C.


Goldman Sachs Asset % % %


Management Co., Ltd.


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %


Inc.


GSAM Holdings LLC % % %


NNIP Holdings LLC % % %


NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % %


NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % %


NNIP Holdings I B.V. / % % %


NNIP Holdings II B.V.


NN Investment Partners % % %


Holdings NV


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %


Inc.


GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs Finance % % %


Corp International Ltd


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %


Inc.


Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %


Goldman Sachs Group UK % % %


Limited


Goldman Sachs % % %


International Bank


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %


Inc.


Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %


Goldman Sachs Bank Europe % % %


SE


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %


Inc.


GS Finance Corp. % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %


Inc.


IMD Holdings LLC % % %


United Capital Financial % % %


Partners, Inc.


United Capital Financial % % %


Advisers, LLC


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %


Inc.


Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %


Goldman Sachs Group UK % % %


Limited


Goldman Sachs % % %


International


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %


Inc.


Goldman Sachs Non-US % % %


Americas Holdings LLC


Goldman Sachs Non-US % % %


Americas Holdings II LLC


GSEM Bermuda Holdings, % % %


L.P.


GS Equity Markets, L.P. % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %


Inc.


Folio Financial, Inc. % % %


Folio Investments Inc. % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %


Inc.


Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, % % %


Inc.


The Goldman Sachs Trust % % %


Company, National


Association


The Goldman Sachs Trust % % %


Company of Delaware



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:



Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile


% % %



10. Sonstige Informationen:





Datum



22.06.2022




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



23.06.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft


Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1


51373 Leverkusen


Deutschland


Internet: www.bayer.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1381775 23.06.2022



°






Bitte warten...