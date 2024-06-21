Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BASF":
 Indizes      Aktien      Futures    


DGAP-Stimmrechte: BASF SE (deutsch)




09.09.22 09:38
dpa-AFX

BASF SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: BASF SE


BASF SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



09.09.2022 / 09:38 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: BASF SE


Straße, Hausnr.: Carl-Bosch-Straße 38


PLZ: 67056


Ort: Ludwigshafen


Deutschland


Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PM64WH8AF1E917



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


X Sonstiger Grund:


Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung nur auf Ebene


Tochterunternehmen



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.


Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von


Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



06.09.2022



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG


7.b.2.)


neu 0,14 % 6,30 % 6,44 % 918.478.694


letzte 0,24 % 5,08 % 5,31 % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


US0552625057 0 257.533 0 % 0,03 %


DE000BASF111 0 996.838 0 % 0,11 %


Summe 1.254.371 0,14 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-


Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %


Rückübertra- Offen 2.301.450 0,25 %


gungsanspruch


Nutzungsrecht Offen 801.345 0,09 %


Call Option 21.06.2024 6.299.188 0,69 %


Call Warrant 07.07.2031 1.864.908 0,20 %


Future 16.09.2022 3.021.552 0,33 %


Wandelanleihe 09.03.2023 17.119 0,002 %


Swap 07.07.2031 2.370.691 0,26 %


Summe 16.676.253 1,82 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimmrech- Stimm-


Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische te absolut rechte


ments Laufzeit Abwicklung in %


Forward 20.12.2024 Bar 987.656 0,11 %


Put 20.12.2030 Bar 6.413.175 0,70 %


Option


Future 19.12.2031 Bar 15.392.519 1,68 %


Swap 06.09.2032 Bar 5.158.413 0,56 %


Call 31.03.2035 Bar 5.645.726 0,61 %


Option


Call 31.12.2030 Bar 1.957.989 0,21 %


Warrant


Put 19.12.2025 Physisch 5.666.977 0,62 %


Option


Summe 41.222.456 4,49 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des


Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten


zugerechnet werden.


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte Instrumente Summe in


in %, wenn 3% in %, wenn 5% %, wenn 5%


oder höher oder höher oder höher


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


GSAM Holdings LLC % % %


NNIP Holdings LLC % % %


NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % %


NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % %


NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP % % %


Holdings II B.V.


NN Investment Partners % % %


Holdings B.V.


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Goldman, Sachs & Co. % % %


Wertpapier GmbH


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %


Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %


Goldman Sachs International % % %


Bank


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs Finance Corp % % %


International Ltd


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %


Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


GS Finance Corp. % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %


Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %


Goldman Sachs International % 5.16 % 5.19 %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


IMD Holdings LLC % % %


United Capital Financial % % %


Partners, Inc.


United Capital Financial % % %


Advisers, LLC


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


GSAM Holdings LLC % % %


Goldman Sachs Asset % % %


Management, L.P.


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas % % %


Holdings LLC


Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas % % %


Holdings II LLC


GSEM Bermuda Holdings, L.P. % % %


GS Equity Markets, L.P. % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Folio Financial, Inc. % % %


Folio Investments Inc. % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Murray Street Corporation % % %


Sphere Fundo De Investimento % % %


Multimercado - Investimento No


Exterior Credito Privado


Sphere Fund % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


The Goldman Sachs Trust % % %


Company, National Association


The Goldman Sachs Trust % % %


Company of Delaware


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco % % %


Multiplo S/A



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:



Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile


% % %



10. Sonstige Informationen:





Datum



08.09.2022




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



09.09.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: BASF SE


Carl-Bosch-Straße 38


67056 Ludwigshafen


Deutschland


Internet: www.basf.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1439061 09.09.2022 CET/CEST



°






Aktuell
Jetzt sofort einsteigen. Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Neuer 384% Uran Aktientip nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu BASF


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
43,495 € 42,495 € 1,00 € +2,35% 09.09./10:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BASF111 BASF11 69,15 € 39,33 €
Werte im Artikel
10,80 plus
+4,85%
43,50 plus
+2,35%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		43,37 € +2,53%  10:45
Düsseldorf 43,425 € +3,15%  10:30
Stuttgart 43,50 € +2,87%  10:31
Hamburg 43,195 € +2,49%  09:34
Frankfurt 43,45 € +2,48%  10:27
Xetra 43,50 € +2,36%  10:31
Hannover 43,14 € +0,43%  10:11
München 42,575 € -0,04%  08:02
Nasdaq OTC Other 42,73 $ -0,21%  08.09.22
Berlin 42,45 € -1,32%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Weltklasse-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Heute massiver Ausbruch. Historische Uran-Rallye startet - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
9579 BASF 09:32
305 Die letzten Kostolany-Mohikaner. 05.08.22
7 BASF Russlandgeschäft 26.07.22
31 BASF gibt Gas 29.06.22
  Löschung 07.03.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...