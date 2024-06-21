DGAP-Stimmrechte: BASF SE (deutsch)
BASF SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
^
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: BASF SE
BASF SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der
europaweiten Verbreitung
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: BASF SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
PLZ: 67056
Ort: Ludwigshafen
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PM64WH8AF1E917
2. Grund der Mitteilung
Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung nur auf Ebene
Tochterunternehmen
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von
Amerika
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
06.09.2022
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
neu 0,14 % 6,30 % 6,44 % 918.478.694
letzte 0,24 % 5,08 % 5,31 % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)
US0552625057 0 257.533 0 % 0,03 %
DE000BASF111 0 996.838 0 % 0,11 %
Summe 1.254.371 0,14 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-
Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %
Rückübertra- Offen 2.301.450 0,25 %
gungsanspruch
Nutzungsrecht Offen 801.345 0,09 %
Call Option 21.06.2024 6.299.188 0,69 %
Call Warrant 07.07.2031 1.864.908 0,20 %
Future 16.09.2022 3.021.552 0,33 %
Wandelanleihe 09.03.2023 17.119 0,002 %
Swap 07.07.2031 2.370.691 0,26 %
Summe 16.676.253 1,82 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimmrech- Stimm-
Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische te absolut rechte
ments Laufzeit Abwicklung in %
Forward 20.12.2024 Bar 987.656 0,11 %
Put 20.12.2030 Bar 6.413.175 0,70 %
Option
Future 19.12.2031 Bar 15.392.519 1,68 %
Swap 06.09.2032 Bar 5.158.413 0,56 %
Call 31.03.2035 Bar 5.645.726 0,61 %
Option
Call 31.12.2030 Bar 1.957.989 0,21 %
Warrant
Put 19.12.2025 Physisch 5.666.977 0,62 %
Option
Summe 41.222.456 4,49 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des
Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten
zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte Instrumente Summe in
in %, wenn 3% in %, wenn 5% %, wenn 5%
oder höher oder höher oder höher
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
NNIP Holdings LLC % % %
NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP % % %
Holdings II B.V.
NN Investment Partners % % %
Holdings B.V.
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. % % %
Wertpapier GmbH
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %
Bank
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp % % %
International Ltd
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Finance Corp. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % 5.16 % 5.19 %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
IMD Holdings LLC % % %
United Capital Financial % % %
Partners, Inc.
United Capital Financial % % %
Advisers, LLC
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset % % %
Management, L.P.
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas % % %
Holdings LLC
Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas % % %
Holdings II LLC
GSEM Bermuda Holdings, L.P. % % %
GS Equity Markets, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Murray Street Corporation % % %
Sphere Fundo De Investimento % % %
Multimercado - Investimento No
Exterior Credito Privado
Sphere Fund % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
The Goldman Sachs Trust % % %
Company, National Association
The Goldman Sachs Trust % % %
Company of Delaware
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco % % %
Multiplo S/A
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %
10. Sonstige Informationen:
Datum
08.09.2022
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Deutschland
Internet: www.basf.com
°
