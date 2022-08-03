Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Sig Combibloc Services":
 Aktien      Futures    


DGAP-News: SIG Group AG: SIG schliesst Übernahme von Evergreen Asia ab (deutsch)




03.08.22 07:01
dpa-AFX

SIG Group AG: SIG schliesst Übernahme von Evergreen Asia ab



^


SIG Group AG / Schlagwort(e): Firmenübernahme


SIG Group AG: SIG schliesst Übernahme von Evergreen Asia ab



03.08.2022 / 07:00



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



MEDIENMITTEILUNG



3. August 2022



SIG Group AG ("SIG")



SIG schliesst Übernahme von Evergreen Asia ab



SIG gibt heute den erfolgreichen Abschluss der Übernahme des Geschäfts mit


Kartonverpackungen für gekühlte Produkte von Pactiv Evergreen Inc. in Asien


("Evergreen Asia") bekannt. SIG wird das Geschäft von Evergreen Asia ab


Anfang August 2022 voll konsolidieren.



Am 5. Januar 2022 gab SIG bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine Vereinbarung


zur Übernahme von Evergreen Asia getroffen hat. Evergreen Asia ist ein


führender Systemanbieter von Abfüllanlagen, Kartonverpackungen, Verschlüssen


und Dienstleistungen für gekühlte Produkte wie Milch und kohlensäurefreie


Erfrischungsgetränke, mit Produktionsstätten auf dem chinesischen Festland,


in Taiwan und Südkorea.



2021 erwirtschaftete Evergreen Asia einen Umsatz von rund EUR 135 Millionen


und ein bereinigtes EBITDA von rund EUR 24 Millionen [1]. SIG hat Evergreen


Asia zu einem Unternehmenswert von USD 335 Millionen übernommen und


erwartet, Synergien in der Höhe von rund EUR 6 Millionen zu realisieren.



Die Übernahme eröffnet SIG neue Wachstumschancen in Asien, wo die Nachfrage


stark wächst, vor allem im Bereich Frischmilch in China. Evergreen Asia


ermöglicht SIG, die bestehenden Kundenbeziehungen mit nationalen


Molkereibetrieben weiter auszubauen, und bietet Zugang zu neuen Kunden auf


regionaler und lokaler Ebene. SIG beabsichtigt, ihr Forschungs- und


Entwicklungs-Know-how, ihre Innovationsfähigkeit und ihre Marketingexpertise


zu nutzen, um in diesem Marktsegment weitere innovative Verpackungsformate


einzuführen.



Lidong Fan, President & General Manager Asia Pacific North, sagte:


"Evergreen Asia ist eine ideale Ergänzung für unser Geschäft. Mit gekühlten


Kartonverpackungen für Frischprodukte können wir unseren Kunden eine noch


umfassendere Produktpalette anbieten. Gemeinsam werden wir Innovationen


vorantreiben, um sichere und nachhaltige Verpackungen anzubieten, die von


den Konsumentinnen und Konsumenten heute und in Zukunft erwartet werden."



[1] Ungeprüft




Kontakt für Investoren:



Ingrid McMahon +41 52 543 1224


Director Investor Relations


SIG Group AG


Neuhausen am Rheinfall


ingrid.mcmahon@sig.biz



Kontakt für Medien:



Lemongrass Communications


Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238


andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency



Über SIG



SIG ist ein führender Anbieter von Verpackungslösungen für eine


nachhaltigere Welt. Mit unserem einzigartigen Portfolio aus aseptischen


Kartonpackungen, Bag-in-Box-Lösungen und Standbeuteln mit Verschlüssen


arbeiten wir partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden zusammen, um Lebensmittel


auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu Verbrauchern auf der ganzen


Welt zu bringen. Unsere Technologie und herausragende Innovationskraft


ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte


Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um


den sich stetig wandelnden Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden.


Nachhaltigkeit ist integraler Bestandteil unserer Geschäftstätigkeit und wir


verfolgen unseren "Way Beyond Good" mit dem Ziel, ein Verpackungssystem für


Lebensmittel zu schaffen, das net-positive ist.



SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die


Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 8.100 Mitarbeitenden


ermöglichen es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden


in mehr als 100 Ländern einzugehen. 2021 produzierte SIG 45 Milliarden


Packungen und erzielte einen Umsatz von EUR 2,5 Milliarden (inkl. Umsatz von


Scholle IPN; ungeprüft). SIG hat ein AA ESG-Rating von MSCI, eine Bewertung


von 13,4 (geringes Risiko) von Sustainalytics und ein Platin-CSR-Rating von


EcoVadis. Weitere Informationen unter www.sig.biz



Um mehr über Trends zu erfahren, die Treiber für die Lebensmittel- und


Getränkeindustrie sind, besuchen Sie unseren Blog SIGnals:


https://www.sig.biz/signals/de



Disclaimer and cautionary statement



The information contained in this media release and in any link to our


website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction


or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If


this applies to you, you are not authorised to access or use any such


information.



This media release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on


our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us


and our industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation,


any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results,


performance or achievements, and may contain the words "may", "will",


"should", "continue", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate",


"intend", "project", "plan", "will likely continue", "will likely result",


or words or phrases with similar meaning. Undue reliance should not be


placed on such statements because, by their nature, forward-looking


statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation,


economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of the


control of SIG Group AG ("SIG", the "Company" or the "Group"), that may


cause SIG's business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from


the forward-looking statements (or from past results). For any factors that


could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking


statements contained in this media release, please see our offering circular


for the issue of notes in June 2020. SIG undertakes no obligation to


publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether


to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It


should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future


performance. Please also note that quarterly results are not necessarily


indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult


an independent adviser



The declaration and payment by the Company of any future dividends and the


amounts of any such dividends will depend upon SIG's ability to maintain its


credit rating, its investments, results, financial condition, future


prospects, profits being available for distribution, consideration of


certain covenants under the terms of outstanding indebtedness and any other


factors deemed by the Directors to be relevant at the time, subject always


to the requirements of applicable laws.



Some financial information in this media release has been rounded and, as a


result, the figures shown as totals in this media release may vary slightly


from the exact arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.



In this media release, we utilise certain alternative performance measures,


including but not limited to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA


margin, net capex, adjusted net income, free cash flow and net leverage


ratio that in each case are not defined in International Financial Reporting


Standards ("IFRS"). These measures are presented as we believe that they and


similar measures are widely used in the markets in which we operate as a


means of evaluating a company's operating performance and financing


structure. Our definition of and method of calculating the alternative


performance measures stated above may not be comparable to other similarly


titled measures of other companies and are not measurements under IFRS or


other generally accepted accounting principles, are not measures of


financial condition, liquidity or profitability and should not be considered


as an alternative to profit from operations for the period or operating cash


flows determined in accordance with IFRS, nor should they be considered as


substitutes for the information contained in our consolidated financial


statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any alternative


performance measures and ratios not defined in IFRS included in this media


release.



Alternative performance measures



For additional information about alternative performance measures used by


management that are not defined in IFRS, including definitions and


reconciliations to measures defined in IFRS, please refer to the link below:


https://www.sig.biz/investors/en/performance/definitions




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:



Datei:


https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=c35896314489208fe4eb9652670a3180


Dateibeschreibung: Closing Evergreen Asia



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Medienmitteilungen



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: SIG Group AG


Laufengasse 18


8212 Neuhausen am Rheinfall


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 52 674 61 11


Fax: +41 52 674 65 56


E-Mail: info@sig.biz


Internet: www.sig.biz


ISIN: CH0435377954


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 1411853





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1411853 03.08.2022



°






Aktuell
Heute massiver Ausbruch: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
26,39 $ 25,365 $ 1,025 $ +4,04% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0435377954 A2N5NU 39,00 $ 18,79 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 26,39 $ +4,04%  02.08.22
Berlin 9,61 € +0,84%  28.06.19
Düsseldorf 9,62 € 0,00%  28.06.19
Frankfurt 9,91 € 0,00%  28.06.19
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Weltklasse-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Jetzt schnelle Kursgewinne. Neuer 386% Uran Aktientip nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...