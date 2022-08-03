DGAP-News: SIG Group AG: SIG schliesst Übernahme von Evergreen Asia ab (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Sig Combibloc Services":

SIG Group AG: SIG schliesst Übernahme von Evergreen Asia ab

SIG Group AG / Schlagwort(e): Firmenübernahme

SIG Group AG: SIG schliesst Übernahme von Evergreen Asia ab

03.08.2022 / 07:00

MEDIENMITTEILUNG

3. August 2022

SIG Group AG ("SIG")

SIG schliesst Übernahme von Evergreen Asia ab

SIG gibt heute den erfolgreichen Abschluss der Übernahme des Geschäfts mit

Kartonverpackungen für gekühlte Produkte von Pactiv Evergreen Inc. in Asien

("Evergreen Asia") bekannt. SIG wird das Geschäft von Evergreen Asia ab

Anfang August 2022 voll konsolidieren.

Am 5. Januar 2022 gab SIG bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine Vereinbarung

zur Übernahme von Evergreen Asia getroffen hat. Evergreen Asia ist ein

führender Systemanbieter von Abfüllanlagen, Kartonverpackungen, Verschlüssen

und Dienstleistungen für gekühlte Produkte wie Milch und kohlensäurefreie

Erfrischungsgetränke, mit Produktionsstätten auf dem chinesischen Festland,

in Taiwan und Südkorea.

2021 erwirtschaftete Evergreen Asia einen Umsatz von rund EUR 135 Millionen

und ein bereinigtes EBITDA von rund EUR 24 Millionen [1]. SIG hat Evergreen

Asia zu einem Unternehmenswert von USD 335 Millionen übernommen und

erwartet, Synergien in der Höhe von rund EUR 6 Millionen zu realisieren.

Die Übernahme eröffnet SIG neue Wachstumschancen in Asien, wo die Nachfrage

stark wächst, vor allem im Bereich Frischmilch in China. Evergreen Asia

ermöglicht SIG, die bestehenden Kundenbeziehungen mit nationalen

Molkereibetrieben weiter auszubauen, und bietet Zugang zu neuen Kunden auf

regionaler und lokaler Ebene. SIG beabsichtigt, ihr Forschungs- und

Entwicklungs-Know-how, ihre Innovationsfähigkeit und ihre Marketingexpertise

zu nutzen, um in diesem Marktsegment weitere innovative Verpackungsformate

einzuführen.

Lidong Fan, President & General Manager Asia Pacific North, sagte:

"Evergreen Asia ist eine ideale Ergänzung für unser Geschäft. Mit gekühlten

Kartonverpackungen für Frischprodukte können wir unseren Kunden eine noch

umfassendere Produktpalette anbieten. Gemeinsam werden wir Innovationen

vorantreiben, um sichere und nachhaltige Verpackungen anzubieten, die von

den Konsumentinnen und Konsumenten heute und in Zukunft erwartet werden."

[1] Ungeprüft

Kontakt für Investoren:

Ingrid McMahon +41 52 543 1224

Director Investor Relations

SIG Group AG

Neuhausen am Rheinfall

ingrid.mcmahon@sig.biz

Kontakt für Medien:

Lemongrass Communications

Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238

andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

Über SIG

SIG ist ein führender Anbieter von Verpackungslösungen für eine

nachhaltigere Welt. Mit unserem einzigartigen Portfolio aus aseptischen

Kartonpackungen, Bag-in-Box-Lösungen und Standbeuteln mit Verschlüssen

arbeiten wir partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden zusammen, um Lebensmittel

auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu Verbrauchern auf der ganzen

Welt zu bringen. Unsere Technologie und herausragende Innovationskraft

ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte

Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um

den sich stetig wandelnden Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden.

Nachhaltigkeit ist integraler Bestandteil unserer Geschäftstätigkeit und wir

verfolgen unseren "Way Beyond Good" mit dem Ziel, ein Verpackungssystem für

Lebensmittel zu schaffen, das net-positive ist.

SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die

Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 8.100 Mitarbeitenden

ermöglichen es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden

in mehr als 100 Ländern einzugehen. 2021 produzierte SIG 45 Milliarden

Packungen und erzielte einen Umsatz von EUR 2,5 Milliarden (inkl. Umsatz von

Scholle IPN; ungeprüft). SIG hat ein AA ESG-Rating von MSCI, eine Bewertung

von 13,4 (geringes Risiko) von Sustainalytics und ein Platin-CSR-Rating von

EcoVadis. Weitere Informationen unter www.sig.biz

Um mehr über Trends zu erfahren, die Treiber für die Lebensmittel- und

Getränkeindustrie sind, besuchen Sie unseren Blog SIGnals:

https://www.sig.biz/signals/de

Disclaimer and cautionary statement

The information contained in this media release and in any link to our

website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction

or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If

this applies to you, you are not authorised to access or use any such

information.

This media release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on

our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us

and our industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation,

any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results,

performance or achievements, and may contain the words "may", "will",

"should", "continue", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate",

"intend", "project", "plan", "will likely continue", "will likely result",

or words or phrases with similar meaning. Undue reliance should not be

placed on such statements because, by their nature, forward-looking

statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation,

economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of the

control of SIG Group AG ("SIG", the "Company" or the "Group"), that may

cause SIG's business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from

the forward-looking statements (or from past results). For any factors that

could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking

statements contained in this media release, please see our offering circular

for the issue of notes in June 2020. SIG undertakes no obligation to

publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether

to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It

should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future

performance. Please also note that quarterly results are not necessarily

indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult

an independent adviser

The declaration and payment by the Company of any future dividends and the

amounts of any such dividends will depend upon SIG's ability to maintain its

credit rating, its investments, results, financial condition, future

prospects, profits being available for distribution, consideration of

certain covenants under the terms of outstanding indebtedness and any other

factors deemed by the Directors to be relevant at the time, subject always

to the requirements of applicable laws.

Some financial information in this media release has been rounded and, as a

result, the figures shown as totals in this media release may vary slightly

from the exact arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.

In this media release, we utilise certain alternative performance measures,

including but not limited to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA

margin, net capex, adjusted net income, free cash flow and net leverage

ratio that in each case are not defined in International Financial Reporting

Standards ("IFRS"). These measures are presented as we believe that they and

similar measures are widely used in the markets in which we operate as a

means of evaluating a company's operating performance and financing

structure. Our definition of and method of calculating the alternative

performance measures stated above may not be comparable to other similarly

titled measures of other companies and are not measurements under IFRS or

other generally accepted accounting principles, are not measures of

financial condition, liquidity or profitability and should not be considered

as an alternative to profit from operations for the period or operating cash

flows determined in accordance with IFRS, nor should they be considered as

substitutes for the information contained in our consolidated financial

statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any alternative

performance measures and ratios not defined in IFRS included in this media

release.

Alternative performance measures

For additional information about alternative performance measures used by

management that are not defined in IFRS, including definitions and

reconciliations to measures defined in IFRS, please refer to the link below:

https://www.sig.biz/investors/en/performance/definitions

