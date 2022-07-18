DGAP-News: Medienmitteilung: Leonteq lanciert ein Shari'a-konformes Angebot (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

18.07.22 07:00
dpa-AFX

^


Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Produkteinführung


18.07.2022 / 07:00



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ LANCIERT EIN SHARI'A-KONFORMES ANGEBOT



Zürich, 18. Juli 2022



Leonteq hat ihr Produktangebot mit der Einführung von Shari'a-konformen


Treuhandzertifikaten (Trust Certificates) erweitert.



Nach der Eröffnung ihres Büros in Dubai im Jahr 2021 und als Teil ihrer


langfristigen Wachstumsstrategie und ihres Bestrebens, den breiteren Markt


des Golf-Kooperationsrates (GCC) zu bedienen, erweitert Leonteq ihr


Produktangebot mit der Einführung von Shari'a-konformen


Treuhandzertifikaten. Die Treuhandzertifikate werden von IBDAA Certificate


Issuer Ltd., einer eigenständigen Zweckgesellschaft, unter dem Shari'a


Compliant Trust Certificate Issuance and Offering Programme ("Programm") mit


Leonteq Securities AG als Lead Manager emittiert und sind darauf ausgelegt,


finanzielle Renditen zu erzielen, die denen von traditionellen


strukturierten Anlageprodukten entsprechen.



Amanie Advisors Limited ("Amanie") wurde von Leonteq Securities AG als


Berater für die Shari'a-Konformität des Programms beauftragt. Das Shari'a


Supervisory Board von Amanie, bestehend aus vier islamischen Gelehrten, kam


zum Schluss, dass das Programm den Anforderungen der Shari'a-Prinzipien


entspricht. LME-Metalle und andere Rohstoffe, die für Shari'a-konforme


Transaktionen erforderlich sind, werden von DD&Co über die automatisierte


Plattform ETHOS AFP(TM) der DDCAP Group(TM) geliefert, einem Marktvermittler und


Anbieter von Finanztechnologielösungen, der den globalen islamischen


Finanzmarkt verbindet.



Im Rahmen des Programms ermöglicht die Plattform von Leonteq den Anlegern


eine kurze Markteinführungszeit, eine wettbewerbsfähige


Mindestzeichnungsgrösse und den Zugang zu einer breiten Palette von


Anlageklassen, Währungen und Payoffs, einschliesslich Renditeoptimierung,


Kapitalschutz, Partizipation, Warrants und FX-Payoffs.



Alessandro Ricci, Head Investment Solutions und Mitglied der


Geschäftsleitung bei Leonteq: «Wir freuen uns sehr, die IBDAA mit ihrem


Shari'a-konformen Emissionsprogramm auf unserer Plattform begrüssen zu


dürfen. Heute machen wir einen wichtigen Schritt beim Ausbau unserer


Fähigkeiten im Bereich des Islamischen Finanzwesens, um unser wachsendes


Geschäft im Nahen Osten noch besser bedienen zu können.»



KONTAKT



Media Relations



+41 58 800 1844



media@leonteq.com



Investor Relations



+41 58 800 1855



investorrelations@leonteq.com



LEONTEQ



Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz


für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten


modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und


Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz,


Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte


Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen


Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq


Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von


kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das


Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche


über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss


Exchange kotiert.



www.leonteq.com



DISCLAIMER



This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for


information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press


release and all materials, documents and information used therein or


distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form


part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell


or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for


shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment


activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies


of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to


any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is


restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or


from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by


law.



This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.


statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"


"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar


expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and


unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a


substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,


development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these


statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general


market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in


securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks


and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is


very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental


actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease


(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's


operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19


outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic


instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the


affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the


general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain


uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these


uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither


the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective


bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to


prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any


of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this


press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or


circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.



The transaction structure relating to the trust certificates has been


approved by the Shari'a Supervisory Board of Amanie Advisors Ltd.


Prospective investors should not rely on such approvals in deciding whether


to make an investment in the trust certificates and should consult their own


Shari'a advisers as to whether the proposed transaction described in such


approvals is in compliance with their individual standards of compliance


with Shari'a principles.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Medienmitteilungen



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1399287 18.07.2022



°






