DGAP-News: Medienmitteilung: Leonteq lanciert ein Shari'a-konformes Angebot (deutsch)

Medienmitteilung: Leonteq lanciert ein Shari'a-konformes Angebot
MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ LANCIERT EIN SHARI'A-KONFORMES ANGEBOT
Zürich, 18. Juli 2022
Leonteq hat ihr Produktangebot mit der Einführung von Shari'a-konformen
Treuhandzertifikaten (Trust Certificates) erweitert.
Nach der Eröffnung ihres Büros in Dubai im Jahr 2021 und als Teil ihrer
langfristigen Wachstumsstrategie und ihres Bestrebens, den breiteren Markt
des Golf-Kooperationsrates (GCC) zu bedienen, erweitert Leonteq ihr
Produktangebot mit der Einführung von Shari'a-konformen
Treuhandzertifikaten. Die Treuhandzertifikate werden von IBDAA Certificate
Issuer Ltd., einer eigenständigen Zweckgesellschaft, unter dem Shari'a
Compliant Trust Certificate Issuance and Offering Programme ("Programm") mit
Leonteq Securities AG als Lead Manager emittiert und sind darauf ausgelegt,
finanzielle Renditen zu erzielen, die denen von traditionellen
strukturierten Anlageprodukten entsprechen.
Amanie Advisors Limited ("Amanie") wurde von Leonteq Securities AG als
Berater für die Shari'a-Konformität des Programms beauftragt. Das Shari'a
Supervisory Board von Amanie, bestehend aus vier islamischen Gelehrten, kam
zum Schluss, dass das Programm den Anforderungen der Shari'a-Prinzipien
entspricht. LME-Metalle und andere Rohstoffe, die für Shari'a-konforme
Transaktionen erforderlich sind, werden von DD&Co über die automatisierte
Plattform ETHOS AFP(TM) der DDCAP Group(TM) geliefert, einem Marktvermittler und
Anbieter von Finanztechnologielösungen, der den globalen islamischen
Finanzmarkt verbindet.
Im Rahmen des Programms ermöglicht die Plattform von Leonteq den Anlegern
eine kurze Markteinführungszeit, eine wettbewerbsfähige
Mindestzeichnungsgrösse und den Zugang zu einer breiten Palette von
Anlageklassen, Währungen und Payoffs, einschliesslich Renditeoptimierung,
Kapitalschutz, Partizipation, Warrants und FX-Payoffs.
Alessandro Ricci, Head Investment Solutions und Mitglied der
Geschäftsleitung bei Leonteq: «Wir freuen uns sehr, die IBDAA mit ihrem
Shari'a-konformen Emissionsprogramm auf unserer Plattform begrüssen zu
dürfen. Heute machen wir einen wichtigen Schritt beim Ausbau unserer
Fähigkeiten im Bereich des Islamischen Finanzwesens, um unser wachsendes
Geschäft im Nahen Osten noch besser bedienen zu können.»
KONTAKT
Media Relations
+41 58 800 1844
media@leonteq.com
Investor Relations
+41 58 800 1855
investorrelations@leonteq.com
LEONTEQ
Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz
für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten
modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und
Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz,
Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte
Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen
Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq
Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von
kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das
Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche
über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss
Exchange kotiert.
www.leonteq.com
DISCLAIMER
This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for
information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press
release and all materials, documents and information used therein or
distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form
part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell
or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for
shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment
activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies
of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to
any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is
restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or
from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by
law.
This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.
statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a
substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,
development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these
statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general
market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in
securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks
and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is
very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental
actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease
(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's
operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19
outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic
instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the
affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the
general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain
uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these
uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither
the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective
bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to
prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any
of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this
press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or
circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
The transaction structure relating to the trust certificates has been
approved by the Shari'a Supervisory Board of Amanie Advisors Ltd.
Prospective investors should not rely on such approvals in deciding whether
to make an investment in the trust certificates and should consult their own
Shari'a advisers as to whether the proposed transaction described in such
approvals is in compliance with their individual standards of compliance
with Shari'a principles.
