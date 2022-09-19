Erweiterte Funktionen


19.09.22 12:00
dpa-AFX

Einladung zum 4. International Investment Forum (IIF) - [ONLINE] am 27. September 2022



EQS-News: GBC AG / Schlagwort(e): Konferenz/Sonstiges


Einladung zum 4. International Investment Forum (IIF) - [ONLINE] am 27.


September 2022



19.09.2022 / 12:00 CET/CEST


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sehr geehrte Damen und Herren,



nächsten Dienstag ist es so weit - hiermit laden wir Sie zur Teilnahme am 4.


International Investment Forum (IIF) am 27. September 2022 ab 09:25 Uhr


(MESZ) ein.



Als rein digitale Live-Veranstaltung bietet das International Investment


Forum (IIF) ohne Umwege Zugang zu börsennotierten Unternehmen aus aller


Welt. Die Referenten vertreten Unternehmen aus den Bereichen Greentech,


Biotech, IT, Wasserstoff, Bildung, Medien, Finanzen, Batterie- und


Werkstofftechnik, Rohstoffe/Seltene Erden und Energie. Die Unternehmen


bieten einzigartige Einblicke und stehen allen Anlegern live für Fragen zur


Verfügung.



Es präsentieren sich folgende Unternehmen in 30-minütigen Slots:



[1]Almonty Industries Inc. 1. (ISIN


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/lewis-black-ceo-almonty-- CA0203981034)


industries-inc - Kanada


[1]Altech Advanced Materials AG 1. (ISIN


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/uwe-ahrens-mgmt-bord-al- DE000A2LQUJ6)


tech-advanced-materials-ag/ - Deutschland


[1]Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. 1. (ISIN


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/david-elsley-ceo-cardiol-- CA14161Y2006)


therapeutics-inc/ - Kanada


[1]Defense Metals Inc. 1. (ISIN


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/dr-luisa-moreno-presi- CA2446331035)


dent-director-defense-metals-inc/ - Kanada


[1]Defence Therapeutics Inc. 1. (ISIN


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/dr-moutih-rafei-vp-rd-di- CA24463V1013)


rector-defence-therapeutics-inc/ - Kanada


[1]Desert Gold Ventures Inc. 1. (ISIN


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/jared-scharf-ceo-desert-- CA25039N4084)


gold-ventures-inc/ - Kanada


[1]dynaCERT Inc. 1. (ISIN


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/jim-payne-ceo-dynacert-in- CA26780A1084)


c/ - Kanada


[1]EQS Group AG 1. (ISIN


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/andre-silverio-marques-c- DE0005494165)


fo-eqs-group-ag/ - Deutschland


[1]First Hydrogen Corp. 1. (ISIN


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/robert-campbell-ceo-fir- CA32057N1042)


st-hydrogen-energy/ - Kanada


[1]Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. 1. (ISIN


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/jack-stoch-ceo-globex-mi- CA3799005093)


ning-enterprises-inc/ - Kanada


[1]International School Augsburg -ISAgAG 1. (ISIN


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/marcus-wagner-director-in- DE000A2AA1Q5)


ternational-school-augsburg%ef%bf%bc/ - Deutschland


[1]Kodiak Copper Corp. 1. (ISIN


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/claudia-tornquist-ceo-ko- CA50012K1066)


diak-copper-corp/ - Kanada


[1]Manuka Resources Ltd. 1. (ISIN


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/dennis-karp-director-manu- AU0000090292)


ka-resources-ltd/ - Australien


[1]Meta Materials Inc. 1. (ISIN


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/george-palikaras-ceo-me- US59134N1046)


ta-materials-inc/ - USA


[1]MS Industrie AG 1. (ISIN


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/dr-andreas-aufschnaiter-- DE0005855183)


board-of-directors-ms-industrie-ag/ - Deutschland


[1]Next Level Health Sciences Inc. 1. (privat)


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/david-weinkauf-ceo-nex-


t-level-health-sciences-inc/


[1]Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. 1. (ISIN


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/saturn-oil-gas-inc/ CA80412L8832)


- Kanada


[1]TubeSolar AG 1. (ISIN


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/felix-mantke-cfo-tubeso- DE000A2PXQD4)


lar-ag/ - Deutschland


[1]Varta AG 1. (ISIN


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/bernhard-wolf-hea- DE000A0TGJ55)


d-of-ir-varta-ag/ - Deutschland


[1]Vectron Systems AG 1. (ISIN


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/thomas-stuemmler-- DE000A0KEXC7)


board-of-directors-vectron-ag/ - Deutschland


Bitte melden Sie sich für das IIF ausschließlich über unsere Website


www.ii-forum.com an.



Die Teilnahme ist für alle Investoren und Pressevertreter kostenfrei.




Wir freuen uns auf Sie!




Kontakt für Presseanfragen:



Apaton Finance GmbH


Christoph Zeuch


+49 511 6768 733


press@apaton.com



GBC AG


Marita Conzelmann & Kristina Heinzelbecker


+49 821 241133-0


konferenz@gbc-ag.de




19.09.2022 CET/CEST


übermittelt durch EQS - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate


News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com



1445165 19.09.2022 CET/CEST



°






