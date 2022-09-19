DGAP-News: Einladung zum 4. International Investment Forum (IIF) - [ONLINE] am 27. September 2022 (deutsch)
19.09.22 12:00
dpa-AFX
Schlagwort(e): Konferenz/Sonstiges
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Sehr geehrte Damen und Herren,
nächsten Dienstag ist es so weit - hiermit laden wir Sie zur Teilnahme am 4.
International Investment Forum (IIF) am 27. September 2022 ab 09:25 Uhr
(MESZ) ein.
Als rein digitale Live-Veranstaltung bietet das International Investment
Forum (IIF) ohne Umwege Zugang zu börsennotierten Unternehmen aus aller
Welt. Die Referenten vertreten Unternehmen aus den Bereichen Greentech,
Biotech, IT, Wasserstoff, Bildung, Medien, Finanzen, Batterie- und
Werkstofftechnik, Rohstoffe/Seltene Erden und Energie. Die Unternehmen
bieten einzigartige Einblicke und stehen allen Anlegern live für Fragen zur
Verfügung.
Es präsentieren sich folgende Unternehmen in 30-minütigen Slots:
[1]Almonty Industries Inc. 1. (ISIN
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/lewis-black-ceo-almonty-- CA0203981034)
industries-inc - Kanada
[1]Altech Advanced Materials AG 1. (ISIN
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/uwe-ahrens-mgmt-bord-al- DE000A2LQUJ6)
tech-advanced-materials-ag/ - Deutschland
[1]Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. 1. (ISIN
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/david-elsley-ceo-cardiol-- CA14161Y2006)
therapeutics-inc/ - Kanada
[1]Defense Metals Inc. 1. (ISIN
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/dr-luisa-moreno-presi- CA2446331035)
dent-director-defense-metals-inc/ - Kanada
[1]Defence Therapeutics Inc. 1. (ISIN
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/dr-moutih-rafei-vp-rd-di- CA24463V1013)
rector-defence-therapeutics-inc/ - Kanada
[1]Desert Gold Ventures Inc. 1. (ISIN
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/jared-scharf-ceo-desert-- CA25039N4084)
gold-ventures-inc/ - Kanada
[1]dynaCERT Inc. 1. (ISIN
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/jim-payne-ceo-dynacert-in- CA26780A1084)
c/ - Kanada
[1]EQS Group AG 1. (ISIN
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/andre-silverio-marques-c- DE0005494165)
fo-eqs-group-ag/ - Deutschland
[1]First Hydrogen Corp. 1. (ISIN
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/robert-campbell-ceo-fir- CA32057N1042)
st-hydrogen-energy/ - Kanada
[1]Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. 1. (ISIN
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/jack-stoch-ceo-globex-mi- CA3799005093)
ning-enterprises-inc/ - Kanada
[1]International School Augsburg -ISAgAG 1. (ISIN
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/marcus-wagner-director-in- DE000A2AA1Q5)
ternational-school-augsburg%ef%bf%bc/ - Deutschland
[1]Kodiak Copper Corp. 1. (ISIN
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/claudia-tornquist-ceo-ko- CA50012K1066)
diak-copper-corp/ - Kanada
[1]Manuka Resources Ltd. 1. (ISIN
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/dennis-karp-director-manu- AU0000090292)
ka-resources-ltd/ - Australien
[1]Meta Materials Inc. 1. (ISIN
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/george-palikaras-ceo-me- US59134N1046)
ta-materials-inc/ - USA
[1]MS Industrie AG 1. (ISIN
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/dr-andreas-aufschnaiter-- DE0005855183)
board-of-directors-ms-industrie-ag/ - Deutschland
[1]Next Level Health Sciences Inc. 1. (privat)
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/david-weinkauf-ceo-nex-
t-level-health-sciences-inc/
[1]Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. 1. (ISIN
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/saturn-oil-gas-inc/ CA80412L8832)
- Kanada
[1]TubeSolar AG 1. (ISIN
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/felix-mantke-cfo-tubeso- DE000A2PXQD4)
lar-ag/ - Deutschland
[1]Varta AG 1. (ISIN
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/bernhard-wolf-hea- DE000A0TGJ55)
d-of-ir-varta-ag/ - Deutschland
[1]Vectron Systems AG 1. (ISIN
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/thomas-stuemmler-- DE000A0KEXC7)
board-of-directors-vectron-ag/ - Deutschland
Bitte melden Sie sich für das IIF ausschließlich über unsere Website
www.ii-forum.com an.
Die Teilnahme ist für alle Investoren und Pressevertreter kostenfrei.
Wir freuen uns auf Sie!
Kontakt für Presseanfragen:
Apaton Finance GmbH
Christoph Zeuch
+49 511 6768 733
press@apaton.com
GBC AG
Marita Conzelmann & Kristina Heinzelbecker
+49 821 241133-0
konferenz@gbc-ag.de
19.09.2022 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,
19.09.2022
