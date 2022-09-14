Erweiterte Funktionen


Einladung zum 4. International Investment Forum (IIF) - [ONLINE] am 27. September 2022 (deutsch)




14.09.22 14:00
dpa-AFX

Einladung zum 4. International Investment Forum (IIF) - [ONLINE] am 27. September 2022



DGAP-News: GBC AG / Schlagwort(e): Konferenz/Sonstiges


Einladung zum 4. International Investment Forum (IIF) - [ONLINE] am 27.


September 2022



14.09.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Sehr geehrte Damen und Herren,



hiermit laden wir Sie zur Teilnahme am 4. International Investment Forum


(IIF) am 27. September 2022 ab 09:25 Uhr (MESZ) ein.



Als rein digitale Live-Veranstaltung bietet das International Investment


Forum (IIF) ohne Umwege Zugang zu börsennotierten Unternehmen aus aller


Welt. Die Referenten vertreten Unternehmen aus den Bereichen Greentech,


Biotech, IT, Wasserstoff, Bildung, Medien, Finanzen, Batterie- und


Werkstofftechnik, Rohstoffe/Seltene Erden und Energie. Die Unternehmen


bieten einzigartige Einblicke und stehen allen Anlegern live für Fragen zur


Verfügung.



Die folgenden Unternehmen werden in 30-minütigen Vorträgen vorgestellt:



[1]Almonty Industries Inc. 1. (ISIN:


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/lewis-black-ceo-almonty-- CA0203981034)


industries-inc - Kanada


[1]Altech Advanced Materials AG 1. (ISIN:


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/uwe-ahrens-mgmt-bord-al- DE000A2LQUJ6)


tech-advanced-materials-ag/ - Deutschland


[1]Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. 1. (ISIN:


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/david-elsley-ceo-cardiol-- CA14161Y2006)


therapeutics-inc/ - Kanada


[1]Defense Metals Inc. 1. (ISIN:


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/dr-luisa-moreno-presi- CA2446331035)


dent-director-defense-metals-inc/ - Kanada


[1]Defence Therapeutics Inc. 1. (ISIN:


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/dr-moutih-rafei-vp-rd-di- CA24463V1013)


rector-defence-therapeutics-inc/ - Kanada


[1]Desert Gold Ventures Inc. 1. (ISIN:


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/jared-scharf-ceo-desert-- CA25039N4084)


gold-ventures-inc/ - Kanada


[1]dynaCERT Inc. 1. (ISIN:


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/jim-payne-ceo-dynacert-in- CA26780A1084)


c/ - Kanada


[1]EQS Group AG 1. (ISIN:


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/andre-silverio-marques-c- DE0005494165)


fo-eqs-group-ag/ - Deutschland


[1]First Hydrogen Corp. 1. (ISIN:


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/robert-campbell-ceo-fir- CA32057N1042)


st-hydrogen-energy/ - Kanada


[1]Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. 1. (ISIN:


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/jack-stoch-ceo-globex-mi- CA3799005093)


ning-enterprises-inc/ - Kanada


[1]Internationale Schule Augsburg gAG 1. (ISIN:


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/marcus-wagner-director-in- DE0008402215)


ternational-school-augsburg%ef%bf%bc/ - Deutschland


[1]Kodiak Copper Corp. 1. (ISIN:


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/claudia-tornquist-ceo-ko- CA50012K1066)


diak-copper-corp/ - Kanada


[1]Manuka Resources Ltd. 1. (ISIN:


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/dennis-karp-director-manu- AU0000090292)


ka-resources-ltd/ - Australien


[1]Meta Materials Inc. 1. (ISIN:


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/george-palikaras-ceo-me- US59134N1046)


ta-materials-inc/ - USA


[1]MS Industrie AG 1. (ISIN:


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/dr-andreas-aufschnaiter-- DE0005855183)


board-of-directors-ms-industrie-ag/ - Deutschland


[1]Next Level Health Sciences Inc. 1. (privat)


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/david-weinkauf-ceo-nex-


t-level-health-sciences-inc/


[1]Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. 1. (ISIN:


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/saturn-oil-gas-inc/ CA80412L8832)


- Kanada


[1]TubeSolar AG 1. (ISIN:


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/felix-mantke-cfo-tubeso- DE000A2PXQD4)


lar-ag/ - Deutschland


[1]Varta AG 1. (ISIN:


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/bernhard-wolf-hea- DE000A0TGJ55)


d-of-ir-varta-ag/ - Deutschland


[1]Vectron Systems AG 1. (ISIN:


https://ii-forum.com/speaker/thomas-stuemmler-- DE000A0KEXC7)


board-of-directors-vectron-ag/ - Deutschland


Bitte melden Sie sich für das IIF ausschließlich über unsere Website


www.ii-forum.com an.



Die Teilnahme ist für alle Investoren und Pressevertreter kostenfrei.



Wir freuen uns auf Sie!




Kontakt für Presseanfragen:



GBC AG


Marita Conzelmann


+49 821 241133-49


konferenz@gbc-ag.de



Apaton Finance GmbH


Christoph Zeuch


+49 511 6768 733


press@apaton.com




14.09.2022 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



1442193 14.09.2022 CET/CEST



Bitte warten...