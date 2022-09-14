DGAP-News: Einladung zum 4. International Investment Forum (IIF) - [ONLINE] am 27. September 2022 (deutsch)
14.09.22 14:00
dpa-AFX
Einladung zum 4. International Investment Forum (IIF) - [ONLINE] am 27. September 2022
DGAP-News: GBC AG / Schlagwort(e): Konferenz/Sonstiges
Einladung zum 4. International Investment Forum (IIF) - [ONLINE] am 27.
September 2022
14.09.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sehr geehrte Damen und Herren,
hiermit laden wir Sie zur Teilnahme am 4. International Investment Forum
(IIF) am 27. September 2022 ab 09:25 Uhr (MESZ) ein.
Als rein digitale Live-Veranstaltung bietet das International Investment
Forum (IIF) ohne Umwege Zugang zu börsennotierten Unternehmen aus aller
Welt. Die Referenten vertreten Unternehmen aus den Bereichen Greentech,
Biotech, IT, Wasserstoff, Bildung, Medien, Finanzen, Batterie- und
Werkstofftechnik, Rohstoffe/Seltene Erden und Energie. Die Unternehmen
bieten einzigartige Einblicke und stehen allen Anlegern live für Fragen zur
Verfügung.
Die folgenden Unternehmen werden in 30-minütigen Vorträgen vorgestellt:
[1]Almonty Industries Inc. 1. (ISIN:
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/lewis-black-ceo-almonty-- CA0203981034)
industries-inc - Kanada
[1]Altech Advanced Materials AG 1. (ISIN:
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/uwe-ahrens-mgmt-bord-al- DE000A2LQUJ6)
tech-advanced-materials-ag/ - Deutschland
[1]Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. 1. (ISIN:
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/david-elsley-ceo-cardiol-- CA14161Y2006)
therapeutics-inc/ - Kanada
[1]Defense Metals Inc. 1. (ISIN:
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/dr-luisa-moreno-presi- CA2446331035)
dent-director-defense-metals-inc/ - Kanada
[1]Defence Therapeutics Inc. 1. (ISIN:
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/dr-moutih-rafei-vp-rd-di- CA24463V1013)
rector-defence-therapeutics-inc/ - Kanada
[1]Desert Gold Ventures Inc. 1. (ISIN:
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/jared-scharf-ceo-desert-- CA25039N4084)
gold-ventures-inc/ - Kanada
[1]dynaCERT Inc. 1. (ISIN:
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/jim-payne-ceo-dynacert-in- CA26780A1084)
c/ - Kanada
[1]EQS Group AG 1. (ISIN:
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/andre-silverio-marques-c- DE0005494165)
fo-eqs-group-ag/ - Deutschland
[1]First Hydrogen Corp. 1. (ISIN:
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/robert-campbell-ceo-fir- CA32057N1042)
st-hydrogen-energy/ - Kanada
[1]Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. 1. (ISIN:
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/jack-stoch-ceo-globex-mi- CA3799005093)
ning-enterprises-inc/ - Kanada
[1]Internationale Schule Augsburg gAG 1. (ISIN:
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/marcus-wagner-director-in- DE0008402215)
ternational-school-augsburg%ef%bf%bc/ - Deutschland
[1]Kodiak Copper Corp. 1. (ISIN:
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/claudia-tornquist-ceo-ko- CA50012K1066)
diak-copper-corp/ - Kanada
[1]Manuka Resources Ltd. 1. (ISIN:
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/dennis-karp-director-manu- AU0000090292)
ka-resources-ltd/ - Australien
[1]Meta Materials Inc. 1. (ISIN:
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/george-palikaras-ceo-me- US59134N1046)
ta-materials-inc/ - USA
[1]MS Industrie AG 1. (ISIN:
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/dr-andreas-aufschnaiter-- DE0005855183)
board-of-directors-ms-industrie-ag/ - Deutschland
[1]Next Level Health Sciences Inc. 1. (privat)
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/david-weinkauf-ceo-nex-
t-level-health-sciences-inc/
[1]Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. 1. (ISIN:
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/saturn-oil-gas-inc/ CA80412L8832)
- Kanada
[1]TubeSolar AG 1. (ISIN:
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/felix-mantke-cfo-tubeso- DE000A2PXQD4)
lar-ag/ - Deutschland
[1]Varta AG 1. (ISIN:
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/bernhard-wolf-hea- DE000A0TGJ55)
d-of-ir-varta-ag/ - Deutschland
[1]Vectron Systems AG 1. (ISIN:
https://ii-forum.com/speaker/thomas-stuemmler-- DE000A0KEXC7)
board-of-directors-vectron-ag/ - Deutschland
Bitte melden Sie sich für das IIF ausschließlich über unsere Website
www.ii-forum.com an.
Die Teilnahme ist für alle Investoren und Pressevertreter kostenfrei.
Wir freuen uns auf Sie!
Kontakt für Presseanfragen:
GBC AG
Marita Conzelmann
+49 821 241133-49
konferenz@gbc-ag.de
Apaton Finance GmbH
Christoph Zeuch
+49 511 6768 733
press@apaton.com
