DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Affiliate to Receive Multi-Million Euro Grant from the European Defense Fund for Development of Medical Countermeasures (deutsch)

04.08.22 10:07
dpa-AFX

Eckert & Ziegler Affiliate to Receive Multi-Million Euro Grant from the European Defense Fund for Development of Medical Countermeasures



^


DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Schlagwort(e):


Vertrag


Eckert & Ziegler Affiliate to Receive Multi-Million Euro Grant from the


European Defense Fund for Development of Medical Countermeasures



04.08.2022 / 10:07


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



BERLIN, GERMANY, August 04, 2022 - Myelo Therapeutics GmbH, an Affiliate of


Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700, SDAX)


and member of a pan-European consortium of research and industry partners,


was selected to receive grants worth approximately 17 million Euro for the


development of its medical countermeasure (MCM) against acute radiation


syndrome. The current program has the potential to advance its MCM candidate


towards a marketing authorization application at the end of the four-year


funding period.



Myelo Therapeutics international team, which started 2019 its countermeasure


program with the support of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and


Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, is


uniquely positioned to establish a comprehensive research network and


develop novel countermeasures for deployment in EU and NATO territory.



Beyond its potential as a medical countermeasure, the MCM portfolio has


several promising clinical applications in mitigating radiation and


chemotherapy-induced toxicity in nuclear medicine and (radiation) oncology.



The funds are part of a 49 million EUR grant that the European Defense Fund


intends to allocate to the consortium led by the French Commissariat à


l'Energie Atomique et aux Energies Alternatives (CEA), a group that is


working on military medical countermeasures (MCMs) against Chemical


Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CRBN) threats. The project "European


agile network for medical COUNTERmeasures Against CBRN Threats" (COUNTERACT)


aims to establish a robust and agile network within the EU to be capable of


developing and deploying medical countermeasures (MCMs) against major


Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CRBN) threats such as


terror plots, nuclear accidents, weapon development and epidemics caused by


emerging or re-emerging high consequence pathogens. COUNTERACT will increase


EU preparedness for immediate response to such threats.



About Myelo Therapeutics: Myelo Therapeutics GmbH is a pharmaceutical


company based in Berlin, Germany, developing innovative medical


countermeasure treatments against Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and


Nuclear (CRBN) threats and Supportive Care therapies in Oncology and Nuclear


Medicine. For more information, visit www.myelotherapeutics.com.



About Eckert & Ziegler: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG


with its 900 employees, is a leading global specialist for isotope-related


applications in nuclear medicine, industry, and radiation therapy. The


company offers a broad range of services and products along the radioactive


value chain, from early development work to contract manufacturing and


distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the


SDAX index of Deutsche Börse.



About Acute Radiation Syndrome: ARS, also known as radiation toxicity or


radiation sickness, is an acute illness that presents after exposure of


large portions of the body to high levels of radiation, like those that


might be experienced during a radiological/nuclear incident or attack. The


primary manifestation of ARS is the depletion of hematopoietic stem and


progenitor cells, constituting one of the major causes of mortality.



Contact:


Eckert & Ziegler AG


Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations


Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany


Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de; www.ezag.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



04.08.2022 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlenund Medizintechnik AG


Robert-Rössle-Str.10


13125 Berlin


Deutschland


Telefon: +49 30 941084-138


Fax: +49 30 941084-112


E-Mail: karolin.riehle@ezag.de


Internet: www.ezag.de


ISIN: DE0005659700


WKN: 565970


Indizes: SDAX


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München,


Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 1413225





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1413225 04.08.2022



°






