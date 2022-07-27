Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-News: Cardea Europe AG beabsichtigt Erhöhung des Volumens ihrer 2020/2023-Unternehmensanleihe auf bis zu EUR 250 Mio. (deutsch)




27.07.22 09:30
dpa-AFX

Cardea Europe AG beabsichtigt Erhöhung des Volumens ihrer 2020/2023-Unternehmensanleihe auf bis zu EUR 250 Mio.



DGAP-News: Cardea Europe AG / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe


Cardea Europe AG beabsichtigt Erhöhung des Volumens ihrer


2020/2023-Unternehmensanleihe auf bis zu EUR 250 Mio.



27.07.2022 / 09:29


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



PRESS RELEASE



Cardea Europe AG beabsichtigt Erhöhung des Volumens ihrer


2020/2023-Unternehmensanleihe auf bis zu EUR 250 Mio.



27. Juli 2022 - Frankfurt. Die Cardea Europe AG ("Cardea") beabsichtigt das


Gesamtvolumen ihrer 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe (ISIN DE000A3H2ZP5) von


bislang nominal EUR 125 Mio. auf bis zu EUR 250 Mio. aufzustocken. Zu diesem


Zweck wurde ein Konsortium von Finanzinstituten mandatiert, qualifizierte


institutionelle Investoren im Rahmen einer Privatplatzierung anzusprechen.


Diese soll voraussichtlich in den kommenden 2 Wochen abgeschlossen sein.



Die Gesellschaft beabsichtigt den Nettoerlös aus der Transaktion zur


weiteren Akquisition von unabhängigen Vermögensverwaltern in


Kontinentaleuropa, mit Schwerpunkt DACH-Region, sowie Großbritannien und USA


einzusetzen. Ziel ist es, die Assets under Management weiter zu erhöhen und


Synergiepotentiale zu erschließen.



Die 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe von Cardea wird im Freiverkehr der


Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (Open Market) gehandelt und hat eine Laufzeit


bis 2023. Sie ist mit einer umfassenden Garantie der Muttergesellschaft,


Cardea Group, für sämtliche Zahlungsverpflichtungen (vollständige


Rückzahlung und laufende Zinszahlungen) versehen.



Über Cardea



Cardea ist eine weltweit tätige Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mit


Niederlassungen in Atlanta, London, Barcelona und Frankfurt und einem


betreuten Gesamtvolumen (Assets under Advisory, AuA, sowie Assets under


Management, AuM) von rd. 19,5 Mrd. US-Dollar. Über ihre


Tochtergesellschaften Cardea Capital Group und Cardea Capital Advisors,


beide bei der SEC registrierte Anlageberater, bietet Cardea


Vermögensverwaltung institutionelle Beratung, schlüsselfertige


Vermögensverwaltungsplattformen und Beratungsdienste sowohl für


Finanzberater als auch für Privatanleger an.



Pressekontakt



edicto GmbH


Axel Mühlhaus / Ralf Droz


Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54


E-Mail: rdroz@edicto.de



Disclaimer



Safe Harbor Statement.


No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or


possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where


action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this


announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe


any such restrictions.


If any statements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such


statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will',


'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'aim', 'assume' or similar


expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current


expectations and assumptions of DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG and the


persons acting together with DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG. Such


forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and


forecasts which DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG and the persons acting


together with DESIAG and / or CARDEA EUROPE AG have made to the best of


their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future.


Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are


difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by DESIAG and / or


CARDEA EUROPE AG or the persons acting together with DESIAG and / or CARDEA


EUROPE AG. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences


may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such


forward-looking statements.


The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes


only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed


for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its


accuracy or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to


change.




27.07.2022 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Cardea Europe AG


Lurgiallee 14


60439 Frankfurt am Main


Deutschland


Telefon: 069 - 870 08 79 296


E-Mail: investor-relations@cardea-europe.de


Internet: www.cardea-europe.de


ISIN: DE000A3H2ZP5


WKN: A3H2ZP


Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, München,


Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 1406777



Notierung vorgesehen. / Designated to be listed.



Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


1406777 27.07.2022



Bitte warten...