DGAP-News: Cardea Europe AG beabsichtigt Erhöhung des Volumens ihrer 2020/2023-Unternehmensanleihe auf bis zu EUR 250 Mio. (deutsch)
27.07.22 09:30
dpa-AFX
Cardea Europe AG beabsichtigt Erhöhung des Volumens ihrer 2020/2023-Unternehmensanleihe auf bis zu EUR 250 Mio.
^
DGAP-News: Cardea Europe AG / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe
Cardea Europe AG beabsichtigt Erhöhung des Volumens ihrer
2020/2023-Unternehmensanleihe auf bis zu EUR 250 Mio.
27.07.2022 / 09:29
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRESS RELEASE
Cardea Europe AG beabsichtigt Erhöhung des Volumens ihrer
2020/2023-Unternehmensanleihe auf bis zu EUR 250 Mio.
27. Juli 2022 - Frankfurt. Die Cardea Europe AG ("Cardea") beabsichtigt das
Gesamtvolumen ihrer 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe (ISIN DE000A3H2ZP5) von
bislang nominal EUR 125 Mio. auf bis zu EUR 250 Mio. aufzustocken. Zu diesem
Zweck wurde ein Konsortium von Finanzinstituten mandatiert, qualifizierte
institutionelle Investoren im Rahmen einer Privatplatzierung anzusprechen.
Diese soll voraussichtlich in den kommenden 2 Wochen abgeschlossen sein.
Die Gesellschaft beabsichtigt den Nettoerlös aus der Transaktion zur
weiteren Akquisition von unabhängigen Vermögensverwaltern in
Kontinentaleuropa, mit Schwerpunkt DACH-Region, sowie Großbritannien und USA
einzusetzen. Ziel ist es, die Assets under Management weiter zu erhöhen und
Synergiepotentiale zu erschließen.
Die 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe von Cardea wird im Freiverkehr der
Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (Open Market) gehandelt und hat eine Laufzeit
bis 2023. Sie ist mit einer umfassenden Garantie der Muttergesellschaft,
Cardea Group, für sämtliche Zahlungsverpflichtungen (vollständige
Rückzahlung und laufende Zinszahlungen) versehen.
Über Cardea
Cardea ist eine weltweit tätige Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mit
Niederlassungen in Atlanta, London, Barcelona und Frankfurt und einem
betreuten Gesamtvolumen (Assets under Advisory, AuA, sowie Assets under
Management, AuM) von rd. 19,5 Mrd. US-Dollar. Über ihre
Tochtergesellschaften Cardea Capital Group und Cardea Capital Advisors,
beide bei der SEC registrierte Anlageberater, bietet Cardea
Vermögensverwaltung institutionelle Beratung, schlüsselfertige
Vermögensverwaltungsplattformen und Beratungsdienste sowohl für
Finanzberater als auch für Privatanleger an.
Pressekontakt
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Ralf Droz
Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54
E-Mail: rdroz@edicto.de
Disclaimer
Safe Harbor Statement.
No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or
possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where
action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this
announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe
any such restrictions.
If any statements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such
statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will',
'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'aim', 'assume' or similar
expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current
expectations and assumptions of DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG and the
persons acting together with DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG. Such
forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and
forecasts which DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG and the persons acting
together with DESIAG and / or CARDEA EUROPE AG have made to the best of
their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are
difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by DESIAG and / or
CARDEA EUROPE AG or the persons acting together with DESIAG and / or CARDEA
EUROPE AG. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences
may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such
forward-looking statements.
The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes
only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed
for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its
accuracy or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to
change.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
27.07.2022 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,
übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,
Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Cardea Europe AG
Lurgiallee 14
60439 Frankfurt am Main
Deutschland
Telefon: 069 - 870 08 79 296
E-Mail: investor-relations@cardea-europe.de
Internet: www.cardea-europe.de
ISIN: DE000A3H2ZP5
WKN: A3H2ZP
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, München,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1406777
Notierung vorgesehen. / Designated to be listed.
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1406777 27.07.2022
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|53,00 €
|59,10 €
|-6,10 €
|-10,32%
|27.07./09:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A3H2ZP5
|A3H2ZP
|100,50 €
|45,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|56,45 €
|-6,92%
|22.07.22
|Frankfurt
|45,00 €
|0,00%
|25.07.22
|München
|52,00 €
|0,00%
|10:11
|Stuttgart
|53,00 €
|0,00%
|10:02
|Berlin
|52,00 €
|0,00%
|10:12
|Düsseldorf
|53,00 €
|-10,32%
|09:34