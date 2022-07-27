DGAP-News: Cardea Europe AG beabsichtigt Erhöhung des Volumens ihrer 2020/2023-Unternehmensanleihe auf bis zu EUR 250 Mio. (deutsch)

Cardea Europe AG beabsichtigt Erhöhung des Volumens ihrer 2020/2023-Unternehmensanleihe auf bis zu EUR 250 Mio.

PRESS RELEASE

27. Juli 2022 - Frankfurt. Die Cardea Europe AG ("Cardea") beabsichtigt das

Gesamtvolumen ihrer 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe (ISIN DE000A3H2ZP5) von

bislang nominal EUR 125 Mio. auf bis zu EUR 250 Mio. aufzustocken. Zu diesem

Zweck wurde ein Konsortium von Finanzinstituten mandatiert, qualifizierte

institutionelle Investoren im Rahmen einer Privatplatzierung anzusprechen.

Diese soll voraussichtlich in den kommenden 2 Wochen abgeschlossen sein.

Die Gesellschaft beabsichtigt den Nettoerlös aus der Transaktion zur

weiteren Akquisition von unabhängigen Vermögensverwaltern in

Kontinentaleuropa, mit Schwerpunkt DACH-Region, sowie Großbritannien und USA

einzusetzen. Ziel ist es, die Assets under Management weiter zu erhöhen und

Synergiepotentiale zu erschließen.

Die 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe von Cardea wird im Freiverkehr der

Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (Open Market) gehandelt und hat eine Laufzeit

bis 2023. Sie ist mit einer umfassenden Garantie der Muttergesellschaft,

Cardea Group, für sämtliche Zahlungsverpflichtungen (vollständige

Rückzahlung und laufende Zinszahlungen) versehen.

Über Cardea

Cardea ist eine weltweit tätige Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mit

Niederlassungen in Atlanta, London, Barcelona und Frankfurt und einem

betreuten Gesamtvolumen (Assets under Advisory, AuA, sowie Assets under

Management, AuM) von rd. 19,5 Mrd. US-Dollar. Über ihre

Tochtergesellschaften Cardea Capital Group und Cardea Capital Advisors,

beide bei der SEC registrierte Anlageberater, bietet Cardea

Vermögensverwaltung institutionelle Beratung, schlüsselfertige

Vermögensverwaltungsplattformen und Beratungsdienste sowohl für

Finanzberater als auch für Privatanleger an.

Pressekontakt

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Ralf Droz

Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

E-Mail: rdroz@edicto.de

Disclaimer

Safe Harbor Statement.

No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or

possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where

action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this

announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe

any such restrictions.

If any statements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such

statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will',

'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'aim', 'assume' or similar

expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current

expectations and assumptions of DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG and the

persons acting together with DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG. Such

forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and

forecasts which DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG and the persons acting

together with DESIAG and / or CARDEA EUROPE AG have made to the best of

their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are

difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by DESIAG and / or

CARDEA EUROPE AG or the persons acting together with DESIAG and / or CARDEA

EUROPE AG. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences

may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such

forward-looking statements.

The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes

only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed

for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its

accuracy or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to

change.

