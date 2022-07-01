Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.A. (deutsch)




01.07.22 17:00
dpa-AFX

DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.A. deutsch



^


Adler Group S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von


Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen


stehenden Personen



01.07.2022 / 17:00


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging


managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



1. Details of the person discharging managerial


responsibilities/person closely associated


a) Name1 Sven


Christian


Frank


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position/status2 Chief Legal Officer (CLO)


b) Initial notification/Amendment3 initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market


participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction


monitor


a) Name4 Adler


Group


S.A.


b) LEI5 391200OYY-


FJ3DWAMEC-


69


4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be


repeated for (i) each type of instrument;


(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each


date; and (iv) each place where transactions


have been conducted


a) Description of the financial instrument, share


type of instrument6


Iden- ISIN: LU1250154413


tifi-


cati-


on


code7


b) Nature of the transaction8 acquisi-


tion (of


shares)


c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)


3,76 2400


EUR


d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10


Price11


2400


3,76


EUR


e) Date of the transaction12 1 July


2022


f) Place of transaction13 Tradega-


te


Exchange


Berlin


1 For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s). For legal


persons: full name including legal form as provided for in the register


where it is incorporated, if applicable.



2 For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the position occupied


within the issuer, emission allowances market participant/auction


platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO.



For persons closely accociated:



* An indication that the notification concerns a person closely associated


with a person discharging managerial responsibilities;



* Name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial


responsibilities.



3 Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to prior


notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this


notification is amending.



4 Full name of the entity



5 Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.



6 Indication as to the nature of the instrument:



* a share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial instrument


linked to a share or a debt instrument;



* an emission allowance, an auction product based on an emission allowance


or a derivative relating to an emission allowance.



7 Instrument identification code as defined under Commission Delegated


Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European


Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards


for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under


Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.



8 Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the type of


transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission Delegated Regulation


(EU) 2016/522 adopted under Article 19(14) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or


a specific example set out in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.



Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, it shall be


indicated whether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a share


option programme.



9 Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases, sales,


lendings, borrows, .) on the same financial instrument or emission allowance


are executed on the same day and on the same place of transaction, prices


and volumes of these transactions shall be reported in this field, in a two


columns form as presented above, inserting as many lines as needed.



Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where applicable


the price currency and the quantity currency, as defined under Commission


Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the


European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical


standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted


under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.



10 The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these


transactions:



* relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance;



* are of the same nature;



* are executed on the same day; and



* are executed on the same place of transaction.



Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the


quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation


supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of


the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting


of transactions to competent authorities adopted under



Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.



11 Price information:



* In case of a single transaction, the price of the single transaction;



* In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the


weighted average price of the aggregated transactions.



Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the price


currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing


Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council


with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of


transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation


(EU) No 600/2014.



12 Date of the particular day of execution of the notified transaction.


Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYYMMDD; UTC time.



13 Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic


internaliser or the organised trading platform outside of the Union where


the transaction was executed as defined under Commission Delegated


Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU)



No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to


regulatory



technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent


authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014, or if


the transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned venues,


please mention



'outside a trading venue'.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



01.07.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.


55, Allée Scheffer


L-2520 Senningerberg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.adler-group.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



76595 01.07.2022



°






