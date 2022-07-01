DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.A. (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Adler Group":

Adler Group S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von

Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen

stehenden Personen

01.07.2022 / 14:44

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging

managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial

responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name1 Thierry

Beaudemou-

lin

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status2 Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

b) Initial notification/Amendment3 initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market

participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a) Name4 Adler

Group

S.A.

b) LEI5 391200OYY-

FJ3DWAMEC-

69

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be

repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each

date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, share

type of instrument6

Iden- ISIN: LU1250154413

tifi-

cati-

on

code7

b) Nature of the transaction8 acquisi-

tion (of

shares)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)

3,98 24000

EUR

d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10

Price11

24000

3,98

e) Date of the transaction12 1 July

2022

f) Place of transaction13 XETRA

Date and signature 01.07.22

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

