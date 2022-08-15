DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 1H 2022 Financial Results (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 1H 2022 Financial Results



Orascom Development Holding AG


Zwischenbericht/Zwischenbericht


Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 1H


2022 Financial Results



15.08.2022


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Dear All,


Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the largest Egyptian subsidiary of Orascom


Development Holding (ODH), has reported its 1H 2022 financial results today.


Please find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link


below:



https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2022



Orascom Development Holding (ODH) 1H 2022 results will be announced as


scheduled on Wednesday the 17th of August at 7:00am CET.



Thank You


Regards,


IR Team




