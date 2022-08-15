DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 1H 2022 Financial Results (deutsch)

Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 1H 2022 Financial Results

Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 1H

2022 Financial Results

Dear All,

Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the largest Egyptian subsidiary of Orascom

Development Holding (ODH), has reported its 1H 2022 financial results today.

Please find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link

below:

https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2022

Orascom Development Holding (ODH) 1H 2022 results will be announced as

scheduled on Wednesday the 17th of August at 7:00am CET.

Thank You

Regards,

IR Team

