DGAP-Adhoc: ODH: Ägyptischer Beschwerdeausschuss genehmigt Antrag von Makadi Heights und hebt Entscheid der ägyptischen Behörde für Tourismusentwicklung betreffend Reduktion eines Entwicklungsgrundstücks auf (deutsch)

Medienmitteilung

Altdorf, 16. Juni 2022 - Am 26. Januar 2022 gab Orascom Development Holding

(ODH) bekannt, dass ihre Tochtergesellschaft Makadi Heights for Tourism

Development Company (Makadi Heights) einen Entscheid der ägyptischen Behörde

für Tourismusentwicklung betreffend die Verminderung eines

Entwicklungsgrundstücks um 1.75 Millionen m² erhalten hatte. ODH gab

ebenfalls bekannt, dass sie einen Antrag auf Überprüfung dieses Entscheids

stellen werde

Der Beschwerdeausschuss der ägyptischen Allgemeinen Behörde für

Investitionen und Freizonen hat den Antrag von Makadi Heights gutgeheissen

und den Entscheid der ägyptischen Behörde für Tourismusentwicklung vom

Januar 2022 aufgehoben, womit die in der Destination Makadi Heights für die

Entwicklung zur Verfügung stehende Grundstücksfläche auch weiterhin 3.75

Millionen m² beträgt.

Über Orascom Development Holding (ODH):

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten

Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,

Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch

unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio

von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in sieben Ländern (Ägypten,

Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und

Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in

Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in

den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman,

Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Die Aktien von

Orascom Development Holding (ODH) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.

ODH hat kürzlich O West lanciert, die neueste Erweiterung ihres Portfolios

und ihr erstes Projekt in Kairo, Ägypten, in der Stadt des 6. Oktober.

Kontakt für Investoren:

Sara El Gawahergy

Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management

Tel: +202 246 18961

Tel: +41 418 74 17 11

Mob: +41 79 156 78 49

Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Kontakt für Medien:

Philippe Blangey

Partner

Dynamics Group AG

Tel: +41 432 68 32 35

Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG

Gotthardstraße 12

6460 Altdorf

Schweiz

Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17

Fax: +41 41 874 17 07

E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com

Internet: www.orascomdh.com

ISIN: CH0038285679

Valorennummer: A0NJ37

Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

