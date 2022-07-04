DGAP-Adhoc: Edisun Power Europe AG: Fokus auf proaktives «Buy-and-Sell» Portfolio-Management (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



04.07.22 22:11
dpa-AFX

Edisun Power Europe AG: Fokus auf proaktives «Buy-and-Sell» Portfolio-Management



Edisun Power Europe AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges


Edisun Power Europe AG: Fokus auf proaktives «Buy-and-Sell»


Portfolio-Management



04.07.2022 / 22:10 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR



Zürich, 4. Juli 2022



Fokus auf proaktives «Buy-and-Sell» Portfolio-Management



Kapitalerhöhung wird zurzeit nicht umgesetzt



Der Verwaltungsrat der Edisun Power Europe AG hat entschieden, die geplante


Kapitalerhöhung zurzeit nicht umzusetzen. Der getroffene Entscheid hängt mit


der jüngst angepassten Strategie des proaktiven «Buy-and-Sell»


Portfolio-Managements und den Fortschritten in deren Umsetzung zusammen. Der


Verwaltungsrat ist der Ansicht, dass ein Mittelzufluss über Projekt-Verkäufe


im aktuellen Marktumfeld - v.a. auch aufgrund der energiepolitischen


Situation in Europa - deutlich attraktiver ist. Die Lagebeurteilung des


Verwaltungsrates über den Bedarf wie auch den Umfang einer Kapitalerhöhung


im zweiten Halbjahr wird sich am Stand der bis dann erreichten Umsetzung des


neuen Geschäftsmodells orientieren.



Für weitere Informationen



Dr. René Cotting, +41 44 266 61 20, info@edisunpower.com



Edisun Power Gruppe



Als kotierter europäischer Solarstromproduzent finanziert und betreibt die


Edisun Power Gruppe Solarstromanlagen in verschiedenen europäischen Ländern.


Edisun Power startete ihr Engagement auf diesem Gebiet bereits 1997. Seit


September 2008 ist das Unternehmen an der Schweizer Börse kotiert. Edisun


Power verfügt bei der Realisierung und beim Kauf sowohl nationaler als auch


internationaler Projekte über breite Erfahrung. Aktuell besitzt das


Unternehmen 38 Solarstromanlagen in der Schweiz, in Deutschland, Spanien,


Frankreich, Italien und Portugal. Mit einem gesicherten Portfolio von


Projekten in Entwicklung von ca. 940 MW ist das Unternehmen für ein


signifikantes Wachstum gerüstet.



Disclaimer



This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are


based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the


management of the Company. Forward-looking statements should not be


construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known


and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events


may differ materially from those described in such statements due to a


number of factors. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any


forward-looking statements.



This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to


purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is not a prospectus within


the meaning of Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations, nor is it a


listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange


AG or a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document


may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from


jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information


contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation


of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation


would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or


qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. A decision to


invest in securities of Edisun Power Europe AG (the "Company") should be


based exclusively on the issue and listing prospectus to be published by the


Company for such purpose.




Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Edisun Power Europe AG


Universitätstrasse 51


8006 Zürich


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 44 266 61 20


Fax: +41 44 266 61 22


E-Mail: info@edisunpower.com


Internet: www.edisunpower.com


ISIN: CH0024736404


Valorennummer: 2473640


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 1390485





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


1390485 04.07.2022 CET/CEST



Bitte warten...