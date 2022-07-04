DGAP-Adhoc: Edisun Power Europe AG: Fokus auf proaktives «Buy-and-Sell» Portfolio-Management (deutsch)

Edisun Power Europe AG: Fokus auf proaktives «Buy-and-Sell» Portfolio-Management

Zürich, 4. Juli 2022

Fokus auf proaktives «Buy-and-Sell» Portfolio-Management

Kapitalerhöhung wird zurzeit nicht umgesetzt

Der Verwaltungsrat der Edisun Power Europe AG hat entschieden, die geplante

Kapitalerhöhung zurzeit nicht umzusetzen. Der getroffene Entscheid hängt mit

der jüngst angepassten Strategie des proaktiven «Buy-and-Sell»

Portfolio-Managements und den Fortschritten in deren Umsetzung zusammen. Der

Verwaltungsrat ist der Ansicht, dass ein Mittelzufluss über Projekt-Verkäufe

im aktuellen Marktumfeld - v.a. auch aufgrund der energiepolitischen

Situation in Europa - deutlich attraktiver ist. Die Lagebeurteilung des

Verwaltungsrates über den Bedarf wie auch den Umfang einer Kapitalerhöhung

im zweiten Halbjahr wird sich am Stand der bis dann erreichten Umsetzung des

neuen Geschäftsmodells orientieren.

Für weitere Informationen

Dr. René Cotting, +41 44 266 61 20, info@edisunpower.com

Edisun Power Gruppe

Als kotierter europäischer Solarstromproduzent finanziert und betreibt die

Edisun Power Gruppe Solarstromanlagen in verschiedenen europäischen Ländern.

Edisun Power startete ihr Engagement auf diesem Gebiet bereits 1997. Seit

September 2008 ist das Unternehmen an der Schweizer Börse kotiert. Edisun

Power verfügt bei der Realisierung und beim Kauf sowohl nationaler als auch

internationaler Projekte über breite Erfahrung. Aktuell besitzt das

Unternehmen 38 Solarstromanlagen in der Schweiz, in Deutschland, Spanien,

Frankreich, Italien und Portugal. Mit einem gesicherten Portfolio von

Projekten in Entwicklung von ca. 940 MW ist das Unternehmen für ein

signifikantes Wachstum gerüstet.

°