DGAP-Adhoc: Edisun Power Europe AG: Fokus auf proaktives «Buy-and-Sell» Portfolio-Management (deutsch)
04.07.22 22:11
dpa-AFX
Edisun Power Europe AG: Fokus auf proaktives «Buy-and-Sell» Portfolio-Management
^
Edisun Power Europe AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
Edisun Power Europe AG: Fokus auf proaktives «Buy-and-Sell»
Portfolio-Management
04.07.2022 / 22:10 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Zürich, 4. Juli 2022
Fokus auf proaktives «Buy-and-Sell» Portfolio-Management
Kapitalerhöhung wird zurzeit nicht umgesetzt
Der Verwaltungsrat der Edisun Power Europe AG hat entschieden, die geplante
Kapitalerhöhung zurzeit nicht umzusetzen. Der getroffene Entscheid hängt mit
der jüngst angepassten Strategie des proaktiven «Buy-and-Sell»
Portfolio-Managements und den Fortschritten in deren Umsetzung zusammen. Der
Verwaltungsrat ist der Ansicht, dass ein Mittelzufluss über Projekt-Verkäufe
im aktuellen Marktumfeld - v.a. auch aufgrund der energiepolitischen
Situation in Europa - deutlich attraktiver ist. Die Lagebeurteilung des
Verwaltungsrates über den Bedarf wie auch den Umfang einer Kapitalerhöhung
im zweiten Halbjahr wird sich am Stand der bis dann erreichten Umsetzung des
neuen Geschäftsmodells orientieren.
Für weitere Informationen
Dr. René Cotting, +41 44 266 61 20, info@edisunpower.com
Edisun Power Gruppe
Als kotierter europäischer Solarstromproduzent finanziert und betreibt die
Edisun Power Gruppe Solarstromanlagen in verschiedenen europäischen Ländern.
Edisun Power startete ihr Engagement auf diesem Gebiet bereits 1997. Seit
September 2008 ist das Unternehmen an der Schweizer Börse kotiert. Edisun
Power verfügt bei der Realisierung und beim Kauf sowohl nationaler als auch
internationaler Projekte über breite Erfahrung. Aktuell besitzt das
Unternehmen 38 Solarstromanlagen in der Schweiz, in Deutschland, Spanien,
Frankreich, Italien und Portugal. Mit einem gesicherten Portfolio von
Projekten in Entwicklung von ca. 940 MW ist das Unternehmen für ein
signifikantes Wachstum gerüstet.
Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are
based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the
management of the Company. Forward-looking statements should not be
construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known
and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events
may differ materially from those described in such statements due to a
number of factors. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any
forward-looking statements.
This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to
purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is not a prospectus within
the meaning of Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations, nor is it a
listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange
AG or a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document
may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from
jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information
contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation
of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation
would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. A decision to
invest in securities of Edisun Power Europe AG (the "Company") should be
based exclusively on the issue and listing prospectus to be published by the
Company for such purpose.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Edisun Power Europe AG
Universitätstrasse 51
8006 Zürich
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 44 266 61 20
Fax: +41 44 266 61 22
E-Mail: info@edisunpower.com
Internet: www.edisunpower.com
ISIN: CH0024736404
Valorennummer: 2473640
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1390485
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1390485 04.07.2022 CET/CEST
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|92,00 €
|91,50 €
|0,50 €
|+0,55%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|CH0024736404
|A0KFH3
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2
|Edisun Power Europe AG - de.
|11.04.19