DGAP-Adhoc: EPIC Suisse AG: EPIC Suisse AG gibt die teilweise Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption im Zusammenhang mit dem IPO bekannt (deutsch)
27.06.22 07:01
dpa-AFX
EPIC Suisse AG: EPIC Suisse AG gibt die teilweise Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption im Zusammenhang mit dem IPO bekannt
^
EPIC Suisse AG / Schlagwort(e): Börsengang
EPIC Suisse AG: EPIC Suisse AG gibt die teilweise Ausübung der
Mehrzuteilungsoption im Zusammenhang mit dem IPO bekannt
27.06.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Not for release, publication or distribution in whole or in part in or into
the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in
which the distribution or release would be unlawful.
FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN
WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.
Medienmitteilung - Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 Kotierungsreglement
Zürich, 27. Juni 2022
EPIC Suisse AG gibt die teilweise Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption im
Zusammenhang mit dem IPO bekannt
EPIC Suisse AG (das "Unternehmen" oder "EPIC", die konsolidierte Gruppe),
eine Schweizer Immobiliengesellschaft, gibt heute die teilweise Ausübung der
Mehrzuteilungsoption durch die Joint Global Coordinators bekannt, die im
Zusammenhang mit dem Börsengang (IPO) zum Angebotspreis von CHF 68 pro Aktie
gewährt wurde.
Am 25. Mai 2022 wurden die Aktien von EPIC (Tickersymbol: EPIC) an der SIX
Swiss Exchange kotiert und zum Handel zugelassen. Am 24. Juni nach
Börsenschluss haben die Joint Global Coordinators im Namen des
Bankensyndikats die Mehrzuteilungsoption in Höhe von 143'509 neuen Aktien
teilweise ausgeübt. Die Mehrzuteilungsaktien werden von der Gesellschaft aus
dem genehmigten Kapital im Rahmen einer Kapitalerhöhung ausgegeben, die
voraussichtlich am oder um den 28. Juni 2022 abgeschlossen sein wird.
Einschliesslich der im Zusammenhang mit der Mehrzuteilungsoption platzierten
Aktien wurden im Rahmen des Börsengangs von EPIC insgesamt 2'830'076 Aktien
zu einem Preis von CHF 68 pro Aktie verkauft. Dies bedeutet einen
Bruttoerlös für EPIC von insgesamt CHF 192 Mio.
Die Gründer und derzeitigen Aktionäre Alrov Properties & Lodgings Ltd. und
die Familie Greenbaum [1] haben im Rahmen des Börsengangs keine Aktien
verkauft. Sie bleiben voll investiert und der langfristigen Entwicklung von
EPIC verpflichtet. Die Hauptaktionäre haben einer Lock-up-Periode von zwölf
Monaten nach dem ersten Handelstag zugestimmt.
Credit Suisse und die Zürcher Kantonalbank fungierten als Joint Global
Coordinators und Joint Bookrunners des Börsengangs. Die Swiss Finance &
Property AG fungierte als Co-Manager.
Informationen über Stabilisierungsgeschäfte der Credit Suisse als
Stabilisierungsagent (gemäss Art. 126 lit. d
Finanzmarktinfrastrukturverordnung, FinfraV) werden spätestens am 1. Juli
2022 gemäss Art. 126 lit. d FinfraV auf der Website vom EPIC zur Verfügung
gestellt.
Kontakt
Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Tel.: +41 44 388 81 00, E-Mail:
investors@epic.ch
Über EPIC Suisse AG
EPIC Suisse AG ist ein Schweizer Immobilienunternehmen mit einem
hochwertigen Immobilienportfolio von rund CHF 1,5 Milliarden Marktwert per
31. Dezember 2021. Das Unternehmen verfügt über eine beträchtliche
Entwicklungspipeline und eine starke Erfolgsbilanz bei der Beschaffung, der
Entwicklung und Neupositionierung sowie dem aktiven Management von
Gewerbeimmobilien in der Schweiz. Die Anlageobjekte von EPIC befinden sich
hauptsächlich in den wichtigsten Wirtschaftszentren der Schweiz,
insbesondere in der Genferseeregion und im Wirtschaftsraum Zürich. Die Aktie
ist seit Mai 2022 an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert (SIX-Tickersymbol EPIC;
Valorennummer 51613168; ISIN CH0516131684). Weitere Informationen:
www.epic.ch
Disclaimer
This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to
purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is (i) not a prospectus
within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and (ii) not a
prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not
be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in
which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein
shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to
buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be
unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification
under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.
This document constitutes advertising in accordance with article 68 of the
Swiss Financial Services Act. Such advertisements are communications to
investors aiming to draw their attention to financial instruments. Any
investment decisions with respect to any securities should not be made based
on this advertisement.
A decision to invest in securities of EPIC Suisse AG should be based
exclusively on the prospectus published by EPIC Suisse AG (the "Company")
for such purpose. Copies of this Prospectus, the Supplement and any other
supplements to the Prospectus are/will be available free of charge in
Switzerland for 12 months following the First Day of Trading on SIX Swiss
Exchange at Credit Suisse AG, Zurich, Switzerland (email:
equity.prospectus@credit-suisse.com) and Zürcher Kantonalbank, IHKT, P.O.
Box, 8010 Zurich, Switzerland (email: prospectus@zkb.ch; phone: +41 44 292
20 11). In addition, copies of this Prospectus, the Supplement and any other
supplements to the Prospectus are/will be available free of charge in
Switzerland from EPIC Suisse AG, Investor Relations, Seefeldstrasse 5a, 8008
Zurich, Switzerland (email: investors@epic.ch).
This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of
America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United
States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Australia or Japan or any
other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This document does
not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any
securities into the United State or in such countries or in any other
jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. In particular, the
document and the information contained herein should not be distributed or
otherwise transmitted into the United States of America or to publications
with a general circulation in the United States of America. The securities
referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S.
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of
any state, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America
absent registration under or an exemption from registration under the
Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the
United States of America.
The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities
to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to
the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only
being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the
United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within article
19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion)
Order 2005 (the "FSMA Order") or (iii) persons falling within Articles
49(2)(a) to (d), "high net worth companies, unincorporated associations,
etc." of the FSMA Order, and (iv) persons to whom an invitation or
inducement to engage in investment activity within the meaning of Section 21
of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 may otherwise be lawfully
communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being
referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available to,
and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise
acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any
person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document
or any of its contents.
Any offer of securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant
to this communication in any EEA member state is only addressed to qualified
investors in that member state within the meaning of Regulation (EU)
2017/1127 and such other persons as this document may be addressed on legal
grounds, and no person that is not a relevant person or a qualified investor
may act or rely on this document or any of its contents.
This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.
statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast",
"project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such
forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence
between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance
of EPIC Suisse AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these
statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should
not rely on forward-looking statements. EPIC Suisse AG assumes no
responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to
future events or developments.
Except as required by applicable law, EPIC Suisse AG has no intention or
obligation to update, keep updated or revise this publication or any parts
thereof (including any forward-looking statement) following the date hereof.
None of the underwriters or any of their respective subsidiary undertakings,
affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees,
advisers, agents, alliance partners or any other entity or person accepts
any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation,
warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy,
completeness or fairness of the information or opinions in this announcement
(or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any
other information relating to the group, its subsidiaries or associated
companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and
howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising
from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in
connection therewith. Accordingly, each of the underwriters and the other
foregoing persons disclaim, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable
law, all and any liability, whether arising in tort or contract or that they
might otherwise be found to have in respect of this announcement and/or any
such statement.
[1] EPIC indirekt gehalten über EPIC Luxembourg S.A.
Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:
Datei:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=e3b727101b914d161238436f3cf908af
Dateibeschreibung: Medienmitteilung (PDF)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: EPIC Suisse AG
Seefeldstrasse 5a
8008 Zürich
Schweiz
Telefon: 044 388 81 00
E-Mail: info@epic.ch
Internet: www.epic.ch
ISIN: CH0516131684
Valorennummer: 51613168
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1383773
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1383773 27.06.2022 CET/CEST
°
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit