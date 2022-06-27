DGAP-Adhoc: EPIC Suisse AG: EPIC Suisse AG gibt die teilweise Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption im Zusammenhang mit dem IPO bekannt (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



27.06.22 07:01
dpa-AFX

EPIC Suisse AG: EPIC Suisse AG gibt die teilweise Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption im Zusammenhang mit dem IPO bekannt



EPIC Suisse AG / Schlagwort(e): Börsengang


EPIC Suisse AG: EPIC Suisse AG gibt die teilweise Ausübung der


Mehrzuteilungsoption im Zusammenhang mit dem IPO bekannt



27.06.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Not for release, publication or distribution in whole or in part in or into


the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in


which the distribution or release would be unlawful.



FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN


WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.



Medienmitteilung - Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 Kotierungsreglement



Zürich, 27. Juni 2022



EPIC Suisse AG gibt die teilweise Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption im


Zusammenhang mit dem IPO bekannt



EPIC Suisse AG (das "Unternehmen" oder "EPIC", die konsolidierte Gruppe),


eine Schweizer Immobiliengesellschaft, gibt heute die teilweise Ausübung der


Mehrzuteilungsoption durch die Joint Global Coordinators bekannt, die im


Zusammenhang mit dem Börsengang (IPO) zum Angebotspreis von CHF 68 pro Aktie


gewährt wurde.



Am 25. Mai 2022 wurden die Aktien von EPIC (Tickersymbol: EPIC) an der SIX


Swiss Exchange kotiert und zum Handel zugelassen. Am 24. Juni nach


Börsenschluss haben die Joint Global Coordinators im Namen des


Bankensyndikats die Mehrzuteilungsoption in Höhe von 143'509 neuen Aktien


teilweise ausgeübt. Die Mehrzuteilungsaktien werden von der Gesellschaft aus


dem genehmigten Kapital im Rahmen einer Kapitalerhöhung ausgegeben, die


voraussichtlich am oder um den 28. Juni 2022 abgeschlossen sein wird.



Einschliesslich der im Zusammenhang mit der Mehrzuteilungsoption platzierten


Aktien wurden im Rahmen des Börsengangs von EPIC insgesamt 2'830'076 Aktien


zu einem Preis von CHF 68 pro Aktie verkauft. Dies bedeutet einen


Bruttoerlös für EPIC von insgesamt CHF 192 Mio.



Die Gründer und derzeitigen Aktionäre Alrov Properties & Lodgings Ltd. und


die Familie Greenbaum [1] haben im Rahmen des Börsengangs keine Aktien


verkauft. Sie bleiben voll investiert und der langfristigen Entwicklung von


EPIC verpflichtet. Die Hauptaktionäre haben einer Lock-up-Periode von zwölf


Monaten nach dem ersten Handelstag zugestimmt.



Credit Suisse und die Zürcher Kantonalbank fungierten als Joint Global


Coordinators und Joint Bookrunners des Börsengangs. Die Swiss Finance &


Property AG fungierte als Co-Manager.



Informationen über Stabilisierungsgeschäfte der Credit Suisse als


Stabilisierungsagent (gemäss Art. 126 lit. d


Finanzmarktinfrastrukturverordnung, FinfraV) werden spätestens am 1. Juli


2022 gemäss Art. 126 lit. d FinfraV auf der Website vom EPIC zur Verfügung


gestellt.



Kontakt



Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Tel.: +41 44 388 81 00, E-Mail:


investors@epic.ch



Über EPIC Suisse AG



EPIC Suisse AG ist ein Schweizer Immobilienunternehmen mit einem


hochwertigen Immobilienportfolio von rund CHF 1,5 Milliarden Marktwert per


31. Dezember 2021. Das Unternehmen verfügt über eine beträchtliche


Entwicklungspipeline und eine starke Erfolgsbilanz bei der Beschaffung, der


Entwicklung und Neupositionierung sowie dem aktiven Management von


Gewerbeimmobilien in der Schweiz. Die Anlageobjekte von EPIC befinden sich


hauptsächlich in den wichtigsten Wirtschaftszentren der Schweiz,


insbesondere in der Genferseeregion und im Wirtschaftsraum Zürich. Die Aktie


ist seit Mai 2022 an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert (SIX-Tickersymbol EPIC;


Valorennummer 51613168; ISIN CH0516131684). Weitere Informationen:


www.epic.ch



Disclaimer



This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to


purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is (i) not a prospectus


within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and (ii) not a


prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not


be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in


which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein


shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to


buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be


unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification


under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.



This document constitutes advertising in accordance with article 68 of the


Swiss Financial Services Act. Such advertisements are communications to


investors aiming to draw their attention to financial instruments. Any


investment decisions with respect to any securities should not be made based


on this advertisement.



A decision to invest in securities of EPIC Suisse AG should be based


exclusively on the prospectus published by EPIC Suisse AG (the "Company")


for such purpose. Copies of this Prospectus, the Supplement and any other


supplements to the Prospectus are/will be available free of charge in


Switzerland for 12 months following the First Day of Trading on SIX Swiss


Exchange at Credit Suisse AG, Zurich, Switzerland (email:


equity.prospectus@credit-suisse.com) and Zürcher Kantonalbank, IHKT, P.O.


Box, 8010 Zurich, Switzerland (email: prospectus@zkb.ch; phone: +41 44 292


20 11). In addition, copies of this Prospectus, the Supplement and any other


supplements to the Prospectus are/will be available free of charge in


Switzerland from EPIC Suisse AG, Investor Relations, Seefeldstrasse 5a, 8008


Zurich, Switzerland (email: investors@epic.ch).



This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of


America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United


States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Australia or Japan or any


other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This document does


not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any


securities into the United State or in such countries or in any other


jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. In particular, the


document and the information contained herein should not be distributed or


otherwise transmitted into the United States of America or to publications


with a general circulation in the United States of America. The securities


referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S.


Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of


any state, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America


absent registration under or an exemption from registration under the


Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the


United States of America.



The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities


to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to


the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only


being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the


United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within article


19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion)


Order 2005 (the "FSMA Order") or (iii) persons falling within Articles


49(2)(a) to (d), "high net worth companies, unincorporated associations,


etc." of the FSMA Order, and (iv) persons to whom an invitation or


inducement to engage in investment activity within the meaning of Section 21


of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 may otherwise be lawfully


communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being


referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available to,


and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise


acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any


person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document


or any of its contents.



Any offer of securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant


to this communication in any EEA member state is only addressed to qualified


investors in that member state within the meaning of Regulation (EU)


2017/1127 and such other persons as this document may be addressed on legal


grounds, and no person that is not a relevant person or a qualified investor


may act or rely on this document or any of its contents.



This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.


statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast",


"project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such


forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks,


uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence


between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance


of EPIC Suisse AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these


statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should


not rely on forward-looking statements. EPIC Suisse AG assumes no


responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to


future events or developments.



Except as required by applicable law, EPIC Suisse AG has no intention or


obligation to update, keep updated or revise this publication or any parts


thereof (including any forward-looking statement) following the date hereof.



None of the underwriters or any of their respective subsidiary undertakings,


affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees,


advisers, agents, alliance partners or any other entity or person accepts


any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation,


warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy,


completeness or fairness of the information or opinions in this announcement


(or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any


other information relating to the group, its subsidiaries or associated


companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and


howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising


from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in


connection therewith. Accordingly, each of the underwriters and the other


foregoing persons disclaim, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable


law, all and any liability, whether arising in tort or contract or that they


might otherwise be found to have in respect of this announcement and/or any


such statement.



[1] EPIC indirekt gehalten über EPIC Luxembourg S.A.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: EPIC Suisse AG


Seefeldstrasse 5a


8008 Zürich


Schweiz


Telefon: 044 388 81 00


E-Mail: info@epic.ch


Internet: www.epic.ch


ISIN: CH0516131684


Valorennummer: 51613168


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 1383773





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1383773 27.06.2022 CET/CEST



°






