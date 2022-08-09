Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-Adhoc: Cardea Europe AG erhält umfassende mit Assets unterlegte Garantieerklärung für die 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe in Höhe von 120 % des Anleihevolumens (deutsch)




09.08.22 16:29
dpa-AFX

Cardea Europe AG erhält umfassende mit Assets unterlegte Garantieerklärung für die 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe in Höhe von 120 % des Anleihevolumens



^


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cardea Europe AG / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe


Cardea Europe AG erhält umfassende mit Assets unterlegte Garantieerklärung


für die 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe in Höhe von 120 % des Anleihevolumens



09.08.2022 / 16:28 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr. 596/2014



Cardea Europe AG erhält umfassende mit Assets unterlegte Garantieerklärung


für die 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe in Höhe von 120 % des Anleihevolumens



9. August 2022 - Frankfurt. Die Cardea Europe AG gibt bekannt, dass die IGI


INEX Finance (UK) Ltd (INEX) ihr gegenüber eine Garantieerklärung in Höhe


von 120 % des Anleihevolumens ihrer 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe abgegeben


hat.



Die Garantie ist mit einem Edelsteinportfolio in entsprechender Höhe


hinterlegt, welches unabhängig gutachterlich bewertet ist. Für die


Bereitstellung der Garantie erhält INEX eine marktübliche Vergütung. INEX


garantiert somit im Rahmen einer Asset Backed Security-Struktur (ABS)


unbedingt und unwiderruflich die ordnungsgemäße Rückzahlung der Anleihe.



Aktuell wird das Volumen der Unternehmensanleihe der Cardea Europe AG von


125 Mio. Euro auf nunmehr 250 Mio. Euro aufgestockt (siehe Meldung vom


27.07.2022), von dem bislang ein Teil platziert ist. Die Garantie erstreckt


sich demnach auch auf Verpflichtungen aus künftig platziertem Volumen.



Der gesamte Prozess wird von Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S.S. als


Collateral Agent überwacht.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Informationen und Erläuterungen des Emittenten zu dieser Mitteilung:



Über Cardea



Cardea ist eine weltweit tätige Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mit


Niederlassungen in Atlanta, London, Barcelona und Frankfurt und einem


betreuten Gesamtvolumen (Assets under Advisory, AuA, sowie Assets under


Management, AuM) von rd. 19,5 Mrd. US-Dollar. Über ihre


Tochtergesellschaften Cardea Capital Group und Cardea Capital Advisors,


beide bei der SEC registrierte Anlageberater, bietet Cardea


Vermögensverwaltung, institutionelle Beratung, schlüsselfertige


Vermögensverwaltungsplattformen und Beratungsdienste sowohl für


Finanzberater als auch für Privatanleger an.



Pressekontakt



edicto GmbH


Axel Mühlhaus / Ralf Droz


Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54


E-Mail: rdroz@edicto.de



Disclaimer



Safe Harbor Statement.


No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or


possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where


action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this


announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe


any such restrictions.


If any statements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such


statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will',


'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'aim', 'assume' or similar


expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current


expectations and assumptions of DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG and the


persons acting together with DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG. Such


forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and


forecasts which DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG and the persons acting


together with DESIAG and / or CARDEA EUROPE AG have made to the best of


their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future.


Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are


difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by DESIAG and / or


CARDEA EUROPE AG or the persons acting together with DESIAG and / or CARDEA


EUROPE AG. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences


may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such


forward-looking statements.


The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes


only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed


for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its


accuracy or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to


change.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



09.08.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Cardea Europe AG


Lurgiallee 14


60439 Frankfurt am Main


Deutschland


Telefon: 069 - 870 08 79 296


E-Mail: investor-relations@cardea-europe.de


Internet: www.cardea-europe.de


ISIN: DE000A3H2ZP5


WKN: A3H2ZP


Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, München,


Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 1416649



Notierung vorgesehen. / Designated to be listed.



Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1416649 09.08.2022 CET/CEST



°






Aktuell
Heute massiver Kursschub: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 381% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
66,25 € 57,951 € 8,299 € +14,32% 09.08./17:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A3H2ZP5 A3H2ZP 101,98 € 30,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		66,25 € +14,32%  16:55
Düsseldorf 65,00 € +18,18%  16:53
Frankfurt 62,00 € +3,33%  16:32
Stuttgart 63,99 € +1,57%  16:48
München 56,70 € -2,35%  14:15
Berlin 56,70 € -2,35%  14:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Heute fulminanter Ausbruch: Weltklasse-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diese 408% Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...