DGAP-Adhoc: Cardea Europe AG erhält umfassende mit Assets unterlegte Garantieerklärung für die 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe in Höhe von 120 % des Anleihevolumens (deutsch)

Cardea Europe AG erhält umfassende mit Assets unterlegte Garantieerklärung für die 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe in Höhe von 120 % des Anleihevolumens

^

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cardea Europe AG / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe

Cardea Europe AG erhält umfassende mit Assets unterlegte Garantieerklärung

für die 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe in Höhe von 120 % des Anleihevolumens

09.08.2022 / 16:28 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung

(EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung

(EU) Nr. 596/2014

Cardea Europe AG erhält umfassende mit Assets unterlegte Garantieerklärung

für die 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe in Höhe von 120 % des Anleihevolumens

9. August 2022 - Frankfurt. Die Cardea Europe AG gibt bekannt, dass die IGI

INEX Finance (UK) Ltd (INEX) ihr gegenüber eine Garantieerklärung in Höhe

von 120 % des Anleihevolumens ihrer 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe abgegeben

hat.

Die Garantie ist mit einem Edelsteinportfolio in entsprechender Höhe

hinterlegt, welches unabhängig gutachterlich bewertet ist. Für die

Bereitstellung der Garantie erhält INEX eine marktübliche Vergütung. INEX

garantiert somit im Rahmen einer Asset Backed Security-Struktur (ABS)

unbedingt und unwiderruflich die ordnungsgemäße Rückzahlung der Anleihe.

Aktuell wird das Volumen der Unternehmensanleihe der Cardea Europe AG von

125 Mio. Euro auf nunmehr 250 Mio. Euro aufgestockt (siehe Meldung vom

27.07.2022), von dem bislang ein Teil platziert ist. Die Garantie erstreckt

sich demnach auch auf Verpflichtungen aus künftig platziertem Volumen.

Der gesamte Prozess wird von Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S.S. als

Collateral Agent überwacht.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Informationen und Erläuterungen des Emittenten zu dieser Mitteilung:

Über Cardea

Cardea ist eine weltweit tätige Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mit

Niederlassungen in Atlanta, London, Barcelona und Frankfurt und einem

betreuten Gesamtvolumen (Assets under Advisory, AuA, sowie Assets under

Management, AuM) von rd. 19,5 Mrd. US-Dollar. Über ihre

Tochtergesellschaften Cardea Capital Group und Cardea Capital Advisors,

beide bei der SEC registrierte Anlageberater, bietet Cardea

Vermögensverwaltung, institutionelle Beratung, schlüsselfertige

Vermögensverwaltungsplattformen und Beratungsdienste sowohl für

Finanzberater als auch für Privatanleger an.

Pressekontakt

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Ralf Droz

Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

E-Mail: rdroz@edicto.de

Disclaimer

Safe Harbor Statement.

No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or

possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where

action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this

announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe

any such restrictions.

If any statements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such

statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will',

'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'aim', 'assume' or similar

expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current

expectations and assumptions of DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG and the

persons acting together with DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG. Such

forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and

forecasts which DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG and the persons acting

together with DESIAG and / or CARDEA EUROPE AG have made to the best of

their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are

difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by DESIAG and / or

CARDEA EUROPE AG or the persons acting together with DESIAG and / or CARDEA

EUROPE AG. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences

may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such

forward-looking statements.

The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes

only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed

for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its

accuracy or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to

change.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

09.08.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Cardea Europe AG

Lurgiallee 14

60439 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland

Telefon: 069 - 870 08 79 296

E-Mail: investor-relations@cardea-europe.de

Internet: www.cardea-europe.de

ISIN: DE000A3H2ZP5

WKN: A3H2ZP

Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, München,

Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

EQS News ID: 1416649

Notierung vorgesehen. / Designated to be listed.

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1416649 09.08.2022 CET/CEST

°