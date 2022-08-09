DGAP-Adhoc: Cardea Europe AG erhält umfassende mit Assets unterlegte Garantieerklärung für die 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe in Höhe von 120 % des Anleihevolumens (deutsch)
09.08.22 16:29
dpa-AFX
Cardea Europe AG erhält umfassende mit Assets unterlegte Garantieerklärung für die 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe in Höhe von 120 % des Anleihevolumens
^
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cardea Europe AG / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe
Cardea Europe AG erhält umfassende mit Assets unterlegte Garantieerklärung
für die 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe in Höhe von 120 % des Anleihevolumens
09.08.2022 / 16:28 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung
(EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung
(EU) Nr. 596/2014
Cardea Europe AG erhält umfassende mit Assets unterlegte Garantieerklärung
für die 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe in Höhe von 120 % des Anleihevolumens
9. August 2022 - Frankfurt. Die Cardea Europe AG gibt bekannt, dass die IGI
INEX Finance (UK) Ltd (INEX) ihr gegenüber eine Garantieerklärung in Höhe
von 120 % des Anleihevolumens ihrer 7,25-%-Unternehmensanleihe abgegeben
hat.
Die Garantie ist mit einem Edelsteinportfolio in entsprechender Höhe
hinterlegt, welches unabhängig gutachterlich bewertet ist. Für die
Bereitstellung der Garantie erhält INEX eine marktübliche Vergütung. INEX
garantiert somit im Rahmen einer Asset Backed Security-Struktur (ABS)
unbedingt und unwiderruflich die ordnungsgemäße Rückzahlung der Anleihe.
Aktuell wird das Volumen der Unternehmensanleihe der Cardea Europe AG von
125 Mio. Euro auf nunmehr 250 Mio. Euro aufgestockt (siehe Meldung vom
27.07.2022), von dem bislang ein Teil platziert ist. Die Garantie erstreckt
sich demnach auch auf Verpflichtungen aus künftig platziertem Volumen.
Der gesamte Prozess wird von Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S.S. als
Collateral Agent überwacht.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Informationen und Erläuterungen des Emittenten zu dieser Mitteilung:
Über Cardea
Cardea ist eine weltweit tätige Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mit
Niederlassungen in Atlanta, London, Barcelona und Frankfurt und einem
betreuten Gesamtvolumen (Assets under Advisory, AuA, sowie Assets under
Management, AuM) von rd. 19,5 Mrd. US-Dollar. Über ihre
Tochtergesellschaften Cardea Capital Group und Cardea Capital Advisors,
beide bei der SEC registrierte Anlageberater, bietet Cardea
Vermögensverwaltung, institutionelle Beratung, schlüsselfertige
Vermögensverwaltungsplattformen und Beratungsdienste sowohl für
Finanzberater als auch für Privatanleger an.
Pressekontakt
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Ralf Droz
Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54
E-Mail: rdroz@edicto.de
Disclaimer
Safe Harbor Statement.
No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or
possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where
action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this
announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe
any such restrictions.
If any statements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such
statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will',
'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'aim', 'assume' or similar
expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current
expectations and assumptions of DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG and the
persons acting together with DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG. Such
forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and
forecasts which DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG and the persons acting
together with DESIAG and / or CARDEA EUROPE AG have made to the best of
their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are
difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by DESIAG and / or
CARDEA EUROPE AG or the persons acting together with DESIAG and / or CARDEA
EUROPE AG. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences
may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such
forward-looking statements.
The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes
only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed
for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its
accuracy or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to
change.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
09.08.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Cardea Europe AG
Lurgiallee 14
60439 Frankfurt am Main
Deutschland
Telefon: 069 - 870 08 79 296
E-Mail: investor-relations@cardea-europe.de
Internet: www.cardea-europe.de
ISIN: DE000A3H2ZP5
WKN: A3H2ZP
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, München,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1416649
Notierung vorgesehen. / Designated to be listed.
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1416649 09.08.2022 CET/CEST
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|66,25 €
|57,951 €
|8,299 €
|+14,32%
|09.08./17:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A3H2ZP5
|A3H2ZP
|101,98 €
|30,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|66,25 €
|+14,32%
|16:55
|Düsseldorf
|65,00 €
|+18,18%
|16:53
|Frankfurt
|62,00 €
|+3,33%
|16:32
|Stuttgart
|63,99 €
|+1,57%
|16:48
|München
|56,70 €
|-2,35%
|14:15
|Berlin
|56,70 €
|-2,35%
|14:15