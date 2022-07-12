DGAP-Adhoc: Befesa S.A.: 5-year Sustainable Global Growth Plan and personnel changes within the Board of Directors (deutsch)

Befesa S.A.: 5-year Sustainable Global Growth Plan and personnel changes within the Board of Directors

Befesa S.A.: 5-year Sustainable Global Growth Plan and personnel changes

within the Board of Directors

Befesa S.A.: 5-year Sustainable Global Growth Plan and personnel changes

within the Board of Directors

Luxembourg, July 12, 2022 - The main pillars of a 5-year Sustainable Global

Growth Plan (SGGP) have been presented today to the Board of Directors of

Befesa. Befesa plans to invest around EUR 500 million on growth projects to

capture the opportunities that the decarbonization and electric vehicle

trends are generating in the steel and aluminium industries, which will

enable the company to target on average EBITDA growth rates in the range of

double-digit figures over the next five years. Befesa expects to finalize

and present the SGGP in Q4 2022.

Also, today, the Board of Directors appointed Javier Molina, currently Chief

Executive Officer, as Executive Chair of Befesa to lead the implementation

of Befesa's corporate and sustainability strategy, including CO2 reduction

plans, ESG and the SGGP. Asier Zarraonandia, currently Vice President of the

Steel Dust Recycling Business will take over as Chief Executive Officer of

Befesa. As Chief Executive Officer, he will be responsible for the

day-to-day management across Befesa's businesses, being responsible for all

operations including production, supply chain and commercial. Romeo

Kreinberg, currently Chair of the Board of Directors, has been appointed

Lead Independent Director and remains Chair of the Nomination and

Remuneration Committee.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current

views about future events. The words "will", "anticipate", "assume",

"believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "can", "could", "plan",

"project", "should" and similar expressions are used to identify

forward-looking statements. We may also make forward-looking statements in

other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to shareholders and

in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time

make oral forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our

current expectations and certain assumptions, of which many are beyond our

control. These are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including an

adverse development of global economic conditions, in particular a decline

of demand in our most important markets; a deterioration of our refinancing

possibilities on the credit and financial markets; events of force majeure

including natural disasters, acts of terrorism, political unrest, armed

conflicts, industrial accidents and their effects on our sales, purchasing,

production or financial services activities; changes in currency exchange

rates and tariff regulations; price increases for fuel or raw materials;

disruption of production due to shortages of materials, labour strikes or

supplier insolvencies; the effective implementation of cost-reduction and

efficiency-optimization measures; the successful implementation of strategic

cooperations and joint ventures; changes in laws, regulations and government

policies; and other risks and uncertainties, some of which we describe under

the heading "Risks & Opportunities" in the Annual Report. If any of these

risks and uncertainties materialize or if the assumptions underlying any of

our forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, the actual results may

be materially different from those we express or imply by such statements.

We do not intend or assume any obligation to update these forward-looking

statements since they are based solely on the circumstances at the date of

publication.

Explanations of EBITDA can be found in the Annual Report 2021 of Befesa

(available on the Company's website), in particular on page 109, Note 2.6.2

of the Consolidated financial statements.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Rafael Pérez

Director of Investor Relations & Strategy

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com

Phone: +49 2102 1001 0

About Befesa

Befesa is a leading player in the circular economy, providing environmental,

regulated services to the steel and aluminium industries with facilities

located in Germany, Spain, Sweden, France, as well as in Turkey, South

Korea, China and the US. Through its two business units, Steel Dust and

Aluminium Salt Slags recycling services, which are a critical part of the

circular economy, Befesa manages and recycles more than 2 million tonnes of

residues annually, with a production of around 1.5 million tonnes of new

materials, which Befesa reintroduces in the market, reducing the consumption

of natural resources. Further information is available on the Company's

website: www.befesa.com

