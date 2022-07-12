DGAP-Adhoc: Befesa S.A.: 5-year Sustainable Global Growth Plan and personnel changes within the Board of Directors (deutsch)
Befesa S.A.: 5-year Sustainable Global Growth Plan and personnel changes within the Board of Directors
Befesa S.A.: 5-year Sustainable Global Growth Plan and personnel changes
within the Board of Directors
Luxembourg, July 12, 2022 - The main pillars of a 5-year Sustainable Global
Growth Plan (SGGP) have been presented today to the Board of Directors of
Befesa. Befesa plans to invest around EUR 500 million on growth projects to
capture the opportunities that the decarbonization and electric vehicle
trends are generating in the steel and aluminium industries, which will
enable the company to target on average EBITDA growth rates in the range of
double-digit figures over the next five years. Befesa expects to finalize
and present the SGGP in Q4 2022.
Also, today, the Board of Directors appointed Javier Molina, currently Chief
Executive Officer, as Executive Chair of Befesa to lead the implementation
of Befesa's corporate and sustainability strategy, including CO2 reduction
plans, ESG and the SGGP. Asier Zarraonandia, currently Vice President of the
Steel Dust Recycling Business will take over as Chief Executive Officer of
Befesa. As Chief Executive Officer, he will be responsible for the
day-to-day management across Befesa's businesses, being responsible for all
operations including production, supply chain and commercial. Romeo
Kreinberg, currently Chair of the Board of Directors, has been appointed
Lead Independent Director and remains Chair of the Nomination and
Remuneration Committee.
Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current
views about future events. The words "will", "anticipate", "assume",
"believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "can", "could", "plan",
"project", "should" and similar expressions are used to identify
forward-looking statements. We may also make forward-looking statements in
other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to shareholders and
in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time
make oral forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our
current expectations and certain assumptions, of which many are beyond our
control. These are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including an
adverse development of global economic conditions, in particular a decline
of demand in our most important markets; a deterioration of our refinancing
possibilities on the credit and financial markets; events of force majeure
including natural disasters, acts of terrorism, political unrest, armed
conflicts, industrial accidents and their effects on our sales, purchasing,
production or financial services activities; changes in currency exchange
rates and tariff regulations; price increases for fuel or raw materials;
disruption of production due to shortages of materials, labour strikes or
supplier insolvencies; the effective implementation of cost-reduction and
efficiency-optimization measures; the successful implementation of strategic
cooperations and joint ventures; changes in laws, regulations and government
policies; and other risks and uncertainties, some of which we describe under
the heading "Risks & Opportunities" in the Annual Report. If any of these
risks and uncertainties materialize or if the assumptions underlying any of
our forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, the actual results may
be materially different from those we express or imply by such statements.
We do not intend or assume any obligation to update these forward-looking
statements since they are based solely on the circumstances at the date of
publication.
Explanations of EBITDA can be found in the Annual Report 2021 of Befesa
(available on the Company's website), in particular on page 109, Note 2.6.2
of the Consolidated financial statements.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Rafael Pérez
Director of Investor Relations & Strategy
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com
Phone: +49 2102 1001 0
About Befesa
Befesa is a leading player in the circular economy, providing environmental,
regulated services to the steel and aluminium industries with facilities
located in Germany, Spain, Sweden, France, as well as in Turkey, South
Korea, China and the US. Through its two business units, Steel Dust and
Aluminium Salt Slags recycling services, which are a critical part of the
circular economy, Befesa manages and recycles more than 2 million tonnes of
residues annually, with a production of around 1.5 million tonnes of new
materials, which Befesa reintroduces in the market, reducing the consumption
of natural resources. Further information is available on the Company's
website: www.befesa.com
