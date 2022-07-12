DGAP-Adhoc: Befesa S.A.: 5-year Sustainable Global Growth Plan and personnel changes within the Board of Directors (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



12.07.22
Befesa S.A.: 5-year Sustainable Global Growth Plan and personnel changes within the Board of Directors



12.07.2022


Luxembourg, July 12, 2022 - The main pillars of a 5-year Sustainable Global


Growth Plan (SGGP) have been presented today to the Board of Directors of


Befesa. Befesa plans to invest around EUR 500 million on growth projects to


capture the opportunities that the decarbonization and electric vehicle


trends are generating in the steel and aluminium industries, which will


enable the company to target on average EBITDA growth rates in the range of


double-digit figures over the next five years. Befesa expects to finalize


and present the SGGP in Q4 2022.



Also, today, the Board of Directors appointed Javier Molina, currently Chief


Executive Officer, as Executive Chair of Befesa to lead the implementation


of Befesa's corporate and sustainability strategy, including CO2 reduction


plans, ESG and the SGGP. Asier Zarraonandia, currently Vice President of the


Steel Dust Recycling Business will take over as Chief Executive Officer of


Befesa. As Chief Executive Officer, he will be responsible for the


day-to-day management across Befesa's businesses, being responsible for all


operations including production, supply chain and commercial. Romeo


Kreinberg, currently Chair of the Board of Directors, has been appointed


Lead Independent Director and remains Chair of the Nomination and


Remuneration Committee.



Explanations of EBITDA can be found in the Annual Report 2021 of Befesa


(available on the Company's website), in particular on page 109, Note 2.6.2


of the Consolidated financial statements.



Contact:


Investor Relations


Rafael Pérez


Director of Investor Relations & Strategy


Email: irbefesa@befesa.com


Phone: +49 2102 1001 0



About Befesa



Befesa is a leading player in the circular economy, providing environmental,


regulated services to the steel and aluminium industries with facilities


located in Germany, Spain, Sweden, France, as well as in Turkey, South


Korea, China and the US. Through its two business units, Steel Dust and


Aluminium Salt Slags recycling services, which are a critical part of the


circular economy, Befesa manages and recycles more than 2 million tonnes of


residues annually, with a production of around 1.5 million tonnes of new


materials, which Befesa reintroduces in the market, reducing the consumption


of natural resources. Further information is available on the Company's


website: www.befesa.com




Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.


68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse


2320 Luxembourg


Luxemburg


E-Mail: irbefesa@befesa.com


Internet: www.befesa.com


ISIN: LU1704650164


WKN: A2H5Z1


Indizes: MDAX


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London


Bitte warten...