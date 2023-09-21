DFR Gold - Past work heralds a cascade of future riches

DFR Gold is a Canadian-listed, West African gold explorer and developer. Its management and board have a strong record of discovering and developing gold projects and they have wasted no time in demonstrating value at DFR’s flagship Cascades project in southern Burkina Faso where, in a short time, they have defined a maiden resource, made new discoveries and demonstrated extensions to the existing resource. From drilling either already completed or under way, Edison estimates that DFR could almost double its maiden resource in the short term.