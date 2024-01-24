Custodian Property Income REIT - Proposed merger

Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) and abrdn Property Income Trust (API) have announced a proposed all-share merger, recommended by both boards. This recommendation reflects the increased diversification of income that the combined company will provide, with potential to benefit from increased scale and share liquidity, and the opportunity for cost savings. The investment strategy will remain income focused, emphasising below institutional-sized regional assets, typically offering a yield premium. The combined portfolio offers 24% reversionary potential.