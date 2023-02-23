Custodian Property Income REIT - Positive income indicators in a challenging market

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Custodian REIT":

In Q323, Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) continued to capture occupational demand, lease vacant space across all sectors and grow rental income. This underpins fully covered dividends and provided a partial offset to strong market-wide pressure on property valuations. Moderate gearing mitigated the impact on NAV, while income is protected by 80% of drawn debt having a fixed cost.