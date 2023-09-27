Custodian Property Income REIT - Enhanced income-driven strategy

Erweiterte Funktionen



27.09.23 12:56
Edison Investment Research

Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) continues to generate stable underlying earnings, fully covering DPS and providing an attractive 6.5% yield. Total return is benefiting from a stabilisation of property yields. Average rental values have continued to increase and, combined with asset management opportunities and a strong balance sheet, this provides strong ongoing support for the company’s enhanced income strategy.

