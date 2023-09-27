Erweiterte Funktionen
Custodian Property Income REIT - Enhanced income-driven strategy
27.09.23 12:56
Edison Investment Research
Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) continues to generate stable underlying earnings, fully covering DPS and providing an attractive 6.5% yield. Total return is benefiting from a stabilisation of property yields. Average rental values have continued to increase and, combined with asset management opportunities and a strong balance sheet, this provides strong ongoing support for the company’s enhanced income strategy.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,945 €
|0,935 €
|0,01 €
|+1,07%
|27.09./16:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BJFLFT45
|A116ZH
|1,13 €
|0,90 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
