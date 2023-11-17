Cronos-Aktie vor Q4-Ergebnis: Umsatzsteigerung von +47,80% und Gewinnsteigerung von +73,80% erwartet

In 100 days, the Toronto-based company Cronos will present its quarterly results for the fourth quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how does the Cronos stock compare to last year?

There are only 100 days left until the Cronos stock, with a current market capitalization of 686.11 million EUR, announces its new quarterly numbers before market opening. Shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Cronos generated revenue of 15.43 million EUR in Q4 2022, an increase of +47.80% is now expected to reach 22.81 million EUR this quarter. The previous loss is also expected to change and fall by +73.80% to -30.59 million EUR.

Analysts are generally optimistic about the whole year outlook for shareholders as well with an expected increase in annual revenue by +47.80% and a rise in profit by +73.80% to -55.50 million EUR compared to last year’s -96.46 million EUR result.

Shareholders do not fully anticipate all of these estimated quarterly figures beforehand as reflected by recent changes in price over the past 30 days, which increased by +6.18%.

Analysts estimate that over a period of 12 months, the stock should reach €2,20 which would represent a gain of +29%. Investors who still want to get involved can expect a profit of +29%, based on expert estimates over this time frame.

From a technical chart perspective, resistance at Cronos is expected in short-term outlooks

