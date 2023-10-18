Cresco Labs Quartalszahlen in 147 Tagen: Erwartungen und Prognosen für Aktionäre

In 147 days, the Chicago-based company Cresco Labs will present its quarterly figures for the 4th quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit numbers? And how does the Cresco Labs stock develop compared to the previous year?

There are only 147 days left until the Cresco Labs stock, with a current market capitalization of 507.57 million EUR, presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a strong increase in sales compared to the previous quarter. While Cresco Labs achieved sales of 189.20 million EUR in the 4th quarter of 2022, an increase of +63.14 percent is now expected to reach 308.65 million EUR sales this time.

The previous loss is also expected to change and likely fall by +69.00 percent to -90.50 million EUR.

On an annual basis, analysts are rather optimistic. Sales are projected to increase by +63.14 percent and profits by +69.00 percent reaching -114.24 million EUR.

The profit margin remains slightly low and is expected to change by approximately +69%. It is projected that it will reach -114.24 million EUR compared to last year’s figure of -193..07 million EUR).

Some shareholders do not preemptively react solely based on estimates for quarterly figures.

Analysts estimate the impact on the share price as follows: Over a period of 12 months, they expect it at around €2..06 which would represent a profit of +19.89% based on the current price.

From a technical analysis perspective, there is expected to be short-term support for Cresco Labs.

