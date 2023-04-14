Creotech Instruments - A leader in EEC spacetech and quantum

Creotech Instruments is Poland’s leading space tech company, founded in 2012 by alumni of CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research. In July 2022, the company’s shares transferred to the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange’s following a PLN40m (gross) capital raise. With significant flight heritage, it is developing proprietary microsatellite subsystems and platforms for commercial sales from 2023. Creotech is one of only a few companies worldwide that is developing controls for quantum computers and quantum telecommunications. It is also active in earth observation, processing satellite and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) data. A key catalyst should be the planned launch of its low Earth orbit (LEO)-microsatellite platform, HyperSat, late in 2023 or early 2024.