Creo Medical - Second robotics deal signed

Creo Medical has announced the signing of a non-exclusive licence and royalty agreement with a global surgical robotics company, CMR Surgical, providing further momentum to an already busy FY22. Under the terms of the agreement, CMR will be permitted to integrate certain features of Creo’s Kamaptive technology into its Versius surgical robotic system, a next-generation laparoscopic surgery robot. The details of the licence and royalty agreement remain undisclosed, but the deal represents another win for the company’s ‘Powered by Kamaptive’ licensing programme after a collaboration with Intuitive Surgical was announced in May 2022. We view the new agreement as strengthening Creo’s offering in the surgical robotics sector and believe it could hold upside potential if development is successful. When specifics of the agreement are made public, we will revisit our valuation.