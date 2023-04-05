Erweiterte Funktionen



Creo Medical - Observational studies to expand capabilities




05.04.23 08:32
Edison Investment Research

Creo Medical has announced a multicentre observational study to assess the safety and efficacy of MicroBlate Flex, a soft tissue microwave ablation device for the treatment of lung lesions. This is the first in human study for the device and is based in the UK, with the potential to expand to up to six sites across Europe and one site in the United States. MicroBlate Flex’s post-market study is one of several planned by Creo (in collaboration with its Kamaptive technology partners) for its ablation devices starting in 2023 and the study aims to generate evidence/user data for the device. We see this development as a positive step towards expanding the market reach of MicroBlate Flex. Recruitment has commenced for the study, with first treatment expected in Q223.

Aktuell
550% Drone Hot Stock erhält 8 Mio. $ - Riesendeals voraus
nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,316 € 0,32 € -0,004 € -1,25% 05.04./11:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BZ1BLL44 A2DH40 1,25 € 0,21 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,316 € -0,63%  11:10
Frankfurt 0,316 € -1,25%  09:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
AR Hot Stock launcht SDK-Version für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation. Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...