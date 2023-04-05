Creo Medical - Observational studies to expand capabilities

Creo Medical has announced a multicentre observational study to assess the safety and efficacy of MicroBlate Flex, a soft tissue microwave ablation device for the treatment of lung lesions. This is the first in human study for the device and is based in the UK, with the potential to expand to up to six sites across Europe and one site in the United States. MicroBlate Flex’s post-market study is one of several planned by Creo (in collaboration with its Kamaptive technology partners) for its ablation devices starting in 2023 and the study aims to generate evidence/user data for the device. We see this development as a positive step towards expanding the market reach of MicroBlate Flex. Recruitment has commenced for the study, with first treatment expected in Q223.