Creo Medical - FDA nod for UltraSlim

03.11.23 11:36
Edison Investment Research

Creo Medical has received US FDA approval for its Speedboat UltraSlim device, which will enable the company to launch it in the coveted US market. Though expected, this marks a material regulatory win for Creo as UltraSlim is the company’s thinnest and most versatile device and it is now projected to be available in both Europe (via accelerated EU regulatory pathway) and the US in 2024. The UltraSlim device remains an important addition to the portfolio as it provides broader access to gastrointestinal (GI) procedures and it is a key contributor to Creo’s near- to medium-term growth. All eyes are on the upcoming 7 November capital markets day, which will likely be the next catalyst.

