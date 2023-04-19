Erweiterte Funktionen



Context Therapeutics - R&D webinar highlights CTIM-76’s potential




19.04.23 15:48
Edison Investment Research

Context Therapeutics’ April R&D webinar included takeaways from its poster presentation on CTIM-76 preclinical data at the AACR Annual Meeting in April 2023. The presentation highlighted the development of Context’s CLDN6 program and rationale for selecting CTIM-76 (a CLDN6xCD3 targeting bispecific antibody) as its new lead candidate (following the recent discontinuation of the ONA-XR program). We remind readers that while the therapeutic benefits of targeting CLDN6 (expressed on a variety of malignant tumor cells but rarely in healthy tissue) are well recognized, development hitherto has been hampered by a lack of selectivity and off target toxicities. Preclinical data presented by Context suggest that CTIM-76 selectively binds to CLDN6 with a potentially beneficial safety profile. The latest Phase I data in solid tumors from BioNTech’s CLDN6 CAR-T asset BNT211 (33% overall response rate, ORR; n=21) highlight the potential of a CLDN6-targeting therapy and are an encouraging read-across for this asset class, including CTIM-76.

