Erweiterte Funktionen



Context Therapeutics - FY23 focus squarely on CTIM-76




11.05.23 13:22
Edison Investment Research

Context Therapeutics reported Q123 results and its strategic priority for FY23 and beyond. The key highlight for the quarter was its decision to pivot its pipeline focus towards its novel bispecific CLDN6xCD3 antibody, CTIM-76 (IND-enabling studies ongoing) and terminate the development of its ONA-XR program. Operating expenses for the quarter were $6.7m, an increase of 94% y-o-y (Q122: $3.4m), driven by a more than 3x increase in R&D expenses to $4.5m (Q122: $1.4m). With no further R&D earmarked for ONA-XR ($2.1m in Q123), we expect a lower run rate for operating expenses for the remainder of FY23. The period-end net cash balance was $29.8m, which management has guided to last into late 2024, well past the Q124 timeline for the CTIM-76 investigational new drug (IND) filing. This implies a quarterly burn rate of c $4.3m until Q424 ($5.7m in Q123; $3.6m ex-ONA-XR R&D expenses). We expect the IND filing for CTIM-76 to be the next share price catalyst for Context.

Aktuell
700.000$ frisches Kapital
400% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und General Motors ($GM)

Indigo Exploration Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,60 $ 0,6295 $ -0,0295 $ -4,69% 11.05./16:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US21077P1084 A3CWBU 1,98 $ 0,47 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,525 € -5,41%  08.05.23
Frankfurt 0,56 € +9,80%  08:12
München 0,55 € +2,80%  08:02
Stuttgart 0,55 € +2,80%  08:06
Berlin 0,56 € +0,90%  16:58
NYSE 0,584 $ 0,00%  08.05.23
AMEX 0,662 $ 0,00%  17.04.23
Nasdaq 0,60 $ -4,69%  16:20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
10 Mio. to Lithium entdeckt - Massives Kaufsignal - 270% Lithium Aktientip im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und General Motors ($GM)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
10 Context Therapeutics 10.12.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...