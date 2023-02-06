Context Therapeutics - Encouraging positive efficacy signals from OATH trial

Erweiterte Funktionen



06.02.23 12:42
Edison Investment Research

Context Therapeutics has announced that two patients enrolled in the Phase II OATH trial (ONA-XR+anastrozole in advanced endometrial cancer) have achieved partial response (tumor shrinkage) to the treatment. This translates to an overall response rate (ORR) of 22% (two of nine evaluable patients) and strengthens the previously announced positive data from the study (four-month progression free survival (PFS) rate of 77.7%). Management expects to report additional data from the study in Q223 and similar results from a wider cohort should further validate the therapeutic potential of the combination treatment, in our opinion. The beginning of 2023 has been eventful for Context and we expect heightened investor interest given anticipated data readouts from multiple ONA-XR studies (including the SMILE and ELONA trials in breast cancer) later this year.

