Commerzbank: Was für ein Kursziel - 14,03 EUR

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Commerzbank":

Commerzbank’s stock is currently undervalued according to analysts’ opinions. The true target price lies at +48.00% away from the current price.

• Commerzbank: Up by +1.98% on September 11th, 2023

• The target price for Commerzbank stands at 14.03 EUR

• Guru Rating of Commerzbank is now at 3.76 from its previous rating of 3.76

Yesterday, Commerzbank experienced a positive market performance with an increase of +1.98%. Thus, summing up the results of the past five trading days – which equates to a complete trading week – yields negative values at -1.31%. Therefore, it seems that the market is currently relatively pessimistic.

Did analysts in banking institutions expect such development? In any case, the sentiment is clear.

Currently standing at 14.03 EUR, this is where Commerzbank’s target price lies.

Banking analysts are...