CoinShares - An attractively priced option on crypto adoption
10.08.22 16:10
Edison Investment Research
We consider CoinShares International (CS) an attractively priced option on the prospective adoption of digital assets. We estimate that CS’s market capitalisation of £204m (on a fully diluted basis) is at present at least 85% covered by the sum of CS’s cash at bank (£13.9m at end-June 2022), net amounts from brokers (£38.1m) and the accrued management fees related to XBT Provider products (we estimate the current balance at c £120m). Moreover, CS is now trading at c 0.93x book value. With a steady fee income and good equity position, we think CS is well placed to be one of the beneficiary survivors of the current ‘crypto winter’.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,43 €
|3,33 €
|0,10 €
|+3,00%
|10.08./19:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00BLD8Y945
|A2QQ9U
|10,12 €
|2,23 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,43 €
|+3,00%
|08.08.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|3,00 $
|+20,00%
|29.07.22
|Frankfurt
|3,23 €
|+6,43%
|09:16
|Berlin
|3,45 €
|+3,29%
|18:46
|Stuttgart
|3,305 €
|+2,64%
|15:48
|Düsseldorf
|3,395 €
|+2,41%
|18:01
|München
|3,34 €
|-0,74%
|08:03
= Realtime
